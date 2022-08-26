Cornerstone University to Participate in 5G LLC Rooftop Connectivity Solutions

5G LLC, the leading provider of connectivity technology solutions for the real estate industry, is now the exclusive solution provider of rooftop connectivity solutions for Cornerstone University, a leading Christ-centered university with a passion for global influence through the transforming power of the gospel. Cornerstone, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with over 30 buildings and a 190' radio antenna, offers programs to over 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students on campus and several hundred more online students. Under this new agreement, 5G LLC will help bring to market and manage new financial and technology assets.

According to Scott Stewart, VP and Chief Financial Officer of Cornerstone University, "Cornerstone University is blessed with an expansive physical plant and property in West Michigan. Within the context of our mission, we regularly seek opportunities to serve the Grand Rapids community. Hosting this equipment provides such an opportunity."

"5G LLC is excited to be working with Cornerstone University to bring them into this new opportunity that will unlock their real estate rooftop potential, enable an entirely new lease revenue stream and help manage it through the life of the agreement as a long-term asset," said Luke Rodgers, Senior Director of Business Development at 5G LLC.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier's national deployments. Building owners receive a long-term revenue stream from transforming their rooftops into a technology-rich environment, that directly impacts Net Operating Income, and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services. For more information, please contact contact@5gllc.net.

