Global Acne Medication Market to Surpass US$ 13,547.76 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global acne medication market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,382.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Acne Medication Market:

Key companies in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to Theravant Corporation's TheraClear System. Theravant Corporation develops, produces, markets products for the medical aesthetic marketplace. The company develops and markets a novel, U.S. FDA-cleared, system for the in-office treatment of many common forms of acne. This acquisition will enables STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., expansion into the acne treatment market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global acne medication market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing approvals from the regulatory bodies to the key players in the market for the treatment of acne. For instance, on August 8, 2022, Aleor Dermaceuticals, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, announced that it received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for adapalene and benzoyl peroxide topical gel of strength 0.3%/2.5% generic topical gel for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Epiduo Forte topical gel of GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., a company providing dermatology and skin health services.

Based on formulations, the topical segment is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period, as it is the most widely used treatment for acne. For instance, according to the data provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics in May 2020, topical antibiotics can be used in the first-line treatment of acne vulgaris and have additional anti-inflammatory effects.

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing product launch by the key players in the region, to combat the increasing prevalence of acne. For instance, in November 2021, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Winlevi cream, used for the treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older, in the U.S. market.

Key players operating in the global acne medication market include GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Almirall, S.A, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Allergan.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Acne Medication Market, By Formulation:

Global Acne Medication Market, By Product Type:

    • Retinoids
    • Antibiotics
    • Salicylic Acid
    • Benzoyl Peroxide
    • Azelaic Acid
    • Anti-androgen Agents
    • Dapsone
    • Others

Global Acne Medication Market, By Type:

Global Acne Medication Market, By Acne Type:

    • Inflammatory Acne
    • Non-Inflammatory Acne

Global Acne Medication Market, By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies 
    • Online Pharmacies 

Global Acne Medication Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
    • By Country:
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • France
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • By Country:
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • ASEAN
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • By Country:
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • By Country:
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • South Africa
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

