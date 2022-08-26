The Nightmarish Loss of Workplace Privacy

Powerful new technologies continue to emerge that make it possible to conduct surveillance in all kinds of new ways. But just because something can be done, does not mean that it should be. The current Chinese government shows us what it looks like when there is no space between what can be done, and what is done — when technology is used to monitor and control with no counterbalance or restraint. But many American workplaces are also “anything goes” environments when it comes to surveillance, where employers face few constraints on their use of cameras, keystroke loggers, and other sensors to monitor and track their workers.

Last week The New York Times published a fascinating story on the growth of worker micro-surveillance, which has seen an eightfold increase in funding in just the last five years. Zephyr Teachout also published a broad and devastating piece on the same trend in The New York Review of Books this month.

Last year, I wrote about Amazon’s use of AI cameras to micro-monitor the drivers of its trucks, and how less powerful workers will be the first to be placed under oppressive AI surveillance microscopes — but that ultimately, in one form or another, such monitoring is likely to affect everyone. Indeed, one of the points of the Times story is that this is happening now:

“Architects, academic administrators, doctors, nursing home workers and lawyers described growing electronic surveillance over every minute of their workday. They echoed complaints that employees in many lower-paid positions have voiced for years.”

As with Amazon drivers, many of these professional workers are subject to second-by-second monitoring by cameras, as well as keyboard and mouse micro-trackers, which mercilessly log any diversion of attention from workers’ keyboards, and score them, and base their evaluations and pay on such metrics.

Obviously, employers have legitimate interests in ensuring efficiency and productivity. But we shouldn’t allow electronic surveillance that either goes beyond legitimate management concerns or becomes so intense that it creates an oppressive atmosphere of pervasive surveillance or intimidation.

There are at least three reasons why this is a bad idea.