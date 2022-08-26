PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 26, 2022 Poe: Text scams, wakasan Kasunod ng bagong suporta mula sa pamunuan ng Senado, idiniin muli ni Sen. Grace Poe ang pangangailangan ng batas para sa SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration upang labanan ang nagpapatuloy na spam messages sa mga cellphone na nanloloko sa mga subscriber. "Ang lantarang suporta ng Senate President ay malaking tulong para sa pagpasa ng ating panukalang batas," saad ni Poe. "Bawat araw nagiging sopistikado ang hackers, spammers at phishers at nagkakaroon ng mas kapani-paniwalang mga alok. Patuloy na lumalakas ang loob nila na ituloy ang masamang gawain dahil naitatago pa rin nila ang kanilang pagkakakilanlan," ayon pa sa chairperson ng Senate committee on public services. Maging ang mga staff ni Poe ay nakatanggap rin ng mga spam text messages na nakapangalan pa sa kanila. Ang mga mensahe ay imbitasyon para i-click ang isang link upang maglaro ng "slot game." Nagpapatuloy pa rin ang pagkalat ng mga mensahe na nag-aalok ng produkto, trabaho at pautang. Kabilang sa muntikan nang mabiktima ng tangkang robbery at extortion ay walang iba kundi si Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri makaraang makatanggap ng mga serye ng text messages mula sa indibidwal na nagpanggap na lokal na opisyal na humihingi ng tulong pinansiyal. Dahil dito, inulit ni Zubiri ang panawagan niya para sa mas mabilis na pagpapasa ng SIM Card Registration bill. Nakaraang muling inihain ni Poe ang kaniyang Senate Bill No. 99 na nag-aatas sa mga public telecommunications entities (PTEs) na irehistro ang mga SIM card bilang prerequisite para maibenta ito at mai-activate. Lahat ng kasalukuyang hindi pa rehistradong SIM card subscriber ay kailangang magparehistro ng libre sa kani-kanilang PTEs sa loob ng 180 araw sa oras na maging epektibo ang batas. Maaaring mapalawig ang pagpaparehistro ng 120 araw kung hihilingin sa pamamagitan ng liham sa Department of Information and Communications Technology. Kung mabibigong iparehistro ito ay mabibigyan ng awtorisasyon ang PTE na kanselahin na ang SIM card. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Poe, ipinagbabawal ang paglalantad ng impormasyon sa proseso ng pagpaparehistro, maliban na lang kung may kautusan ang korte, written consent ng subscriber o bilang pagsunod sa Data Privacy Act. Ang paglabag sa 'confidentiality' ay papatawan ng parusa: sa unang paglabag, multa na hindi hihigit sa P300,000; ikalawang paglabag, multa na hindi hihigit sa P500,000; at ikatlo at susunod pang mga paglabag, multa na hindi hihigit sa P1 milyon kada paglabag. Ang hindi awtorisadong pagbebenta ng rehistradong SIM cards ay papatawan din ng parusang pagkakulong ng hindi bababa sa anim na taon at/o multa na P200,000. Nitong Marso 31, 2022, may 87.4 milyong subscribers na ang Globe habang ang Smart ay may 70.3 milyon. Sa kasalukuyan, may 11 milyong subscribers naman ang Dito. "Bawat araw na walang umiiral na batas, patuloy na may nabibiktima. Walang sinasanto ang mga scammer. Dapat na itong matigil," ayon kay Poe. (30) Poe: Time to put an end to text scams With fresh backing from the Senate leadership, Sen. Grace Poe underscored anew the need for a SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) Card Registration law to battle incessant spam messages clogging cellphones and duping subscribers. "The open support of the Senate President will be an impetus to bolster the passage of our bill," Poe said. "Hackers, spammers, and phishers appear to get more sophisticated by the day and come up with even more believable scams. They are emboldened to do their dark deeds because they can remain anonymous," the chairperson of the Senate committee on public services added. Poe's staff received spam text messages bearing their names. The messages were invitations to click a link to play "slot game." Unwanted messages offering items, jobs, loans, among others have also been ceaseless. No less than Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri nearly fell victim to robbery and extortion attempts through a series of text messages from individuals posing as local officials demanding cash from him. This prompted Zubiri to reiterate his call for the speedy passage of the SIM Card Registration bill. The senator last month refiled her Senate Bill No. 99 to require public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to register SIM cards as prerequisite to their sale and activation. All existing SIM card subscribers shall register for free with their respective PTEs within 180 days from the measure's effectivity. The registration period may be extended for another 120 days upon written request to the Department of Information and Communications Technology. Failure to do so will authorize the PTEs to retire the SIM card. Poe's bill prohibits the disclosure of information obtained in the registration process, except upon a court order, written consent of the subscriber or in compliance with the Data Privacy Act. Breach of confidentiality by any PTE shall be meted penalties: first offense, a fine not to exceed P300,000; second offense, not more than P500,000; third and subsequent offense, a fine not exceeding P1 million for every offense. The unauthorized sale of registered SIM cards shall also be penalized by imprisonment of no less than six years and/or a fine of P200,000. As of March 31, 2022, Globe has 87.4 million subscribers while Smart has 70.3 million. Currently, Dito reported having 11 million subscribers. "Each day without the law, someone gets victimized. Scammers spare no one. We must stop them in their tracks," Poe said.