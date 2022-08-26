NA leader welcomes new Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 26 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ received new Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Shawn Perry Steil in a meeting on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Congratulating the diplomat on assuming his post in Việt Nam, the host leader expressed his belief that relations between the two countries, including the two parliaments, will continue to flourish during the ambassador’s term.

Steil also held that Việt Nam - Canada ties will continue developing strongly on the basis of existing foundations, adding he hopes there will be more cooperation activities between the countries’ parliaments in 2023, when they mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Chairman Huệ highlighted the progress made in the Việt Nam - Canada comprehensive partnership as seen in mutual visits and meetings on the sidelines of international conferences, along with the vigorous growth in bilateral trade, which reached US$6 billion in 2021 (up 18.5 per cent from 2020) and over $2.9 billion in the first five months of this year. Canada is currently the second largest American trading partner of Việt Nam, which in turn is its biggest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He asked the ambassador to actively promote bilateral economic, trade, and investment links, stressing that their cooperation potential is huge.

The parliament of Việt Nam supported Canada’s enhancement of relations with Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries, he noted, recommending the two sides should further capitalise on opportunities generated by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The top legislator agreed on the organisation of parliamentary cooperation activities to mark five years since the establishment of the comprehensive partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.

Both countries should further boost their parliamentary cooperation on par with the comprehensive partnership, he said, asking Steil to help step up mutual visits between the two parliaments, parliamentary friendship groups, and legislators of Việt Nam and Canada to share experience and support each other at international parliamentary forums.

At the meeting, the Canadian diplomat voiced his delight at the thriving bilateral trade, particularly since they joined the CPTPP.

He affirmed that Canada views Việt Nam as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific and hopes the latter will support the elevation of its ties with ASEAN to a strategic partnership later this year.

Steil also said he hopes with the COVID-19 pandemic under control, more delegations from the Vietnamese NA will pay working visits to Canada.

Sharing his guest’s view, Huệ affirmed that Việt Nam welcomes Canada’s promotion of connections with Asia-Pacific, Việt Nam and ASEAN, suggesting that the two sides increase dialogue and substantive cooperation to facilitate the upgrade of ASEAN - Canada relations. — VNS