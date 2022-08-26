Read more about Georgia Department of Revenue Prepares for System Upgrade and Outage over Labor Day Weekend

Submit Release
The Georgia Department of Revenue will be performing a system upgrade over the Labor Day weekend.  As a result of this upgrade, the Georgia Tax Center (GTC) and Alcohol Licensure Portal will be offline Friday, September 2 at 8:00 pm through Monday, September 5 at 8:00 pm.

DOR is encouraging customers to file returns and/or submit payments early to avoid penalty and interest charges.

To learn more about the GTC upgrade, please click here: https://dor.georgia.gov/whats-new-gtc

Customers with any questions may reach out to the department here: https://dor.georgia.gov/help/contact-us

