Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,219 in the last 365 days.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Greece, Indonesia, and Vietnam

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Athens, Greece, August 28-29 to meet with government counterparts on efforts to reduce global emissions, decarbonize ocean-based shipping, and continue the momentum of the Our Ocean Conferences.  From August 30-September 1, Secretary Kerry will travel to Bali, Indonesia to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial Meeting, where he will meet with government counterparts to further enhance cooperation on the climate crisis and highlight the positive climate impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.  Secretary Kerry will then travel to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, September 2-4, and Hanoi, Vietnam, September 4-6 to meet with government officials, civil society representatives, and business leaders to build consensus on key actions to address the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

This trip will also be an opportunity to engage in discussions on climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) to be hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 6-18, 2022.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

You just read:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Greece, Indonesia, and Vietnam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.