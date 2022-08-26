Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Greece, Indonesia, and Vietnam

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Athens, Greece, August 28-29 to meet with government counterparts on efforts to reduce global emissions, decarbonize ocean-based shipping, and continue the momentum of the Our Ocean Conferences. From August 30-September 1, Secretary Kerry will travel to Bali, Indonesia to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial Meeting, where he will meet with government counterparts to further enhance cooperation on the climate crisis and highlight the positive climate impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. Secretary Kerry will then travel to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, September 2-4, and Hanoi, Vietnam, September 4-6 to meet with government officials, civil society representatives, and business leaders to build consensus on key actions to address the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

This trip will also be an opportunity to engage in discussions on climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) to be hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 6-18, 2022.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.