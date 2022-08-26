Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Size to Surpass Around USD $983.3 Million by 2027 | CAGR 4.9%

U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market size was valued at $965.6 Mn in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and development in healthcare infrastructure have boosted the growth of the U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market. Moreover, high-end technological developments in CRT devices supplemented the market growth. However, product recalls in the U.S., cost of CRT devices, and shortage of healthcare professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developing opportunities in the low economic U.S. states would open lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market size was valued at $965.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $983.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy is a treatment for heart failure in patients with abnormal ventricular contraction. Heart muscles weaken due to heart failure resulting in inadequate blood pumping to other body parts and fluid accumulation begins in lungs and legs. This condition be worsens if ventricles aren’t synced with each other while beating. Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is a procedure to implant a device called a biventricular pacemaker (also called a cardiac resynchronization device) in chest to improvise contraction of heart chambers and make it normal. Pacemaker sends electrical signals to both ventricles. These signals trigger the ventricular contraction to be in coordination and improves the blood pumping as well. Often, pacemaker also contains an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which can deliver an electrical shock to reset the heartbeat, in situations where heart rhythm becomes extremely erratic. Cardiac resynchronization therapy also aids in reduction of symptoms of heart failure and lower your risk of heart failure and related complications, including death. Clinical studies also suggest that CRT decreases hospitalization and morbidity as well as improves in quality of life for the heart failure patients.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Due to the COVID – 19 outbreak, majority of healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations have concentrated on treatment therapies and medication against Novel coronavirus, the medical professionals are engaged in providing COVID-19 related services, unavailability if experts to treat patients suffering from cardiac arrests

As a result, other healthcare segments have to face negligence

Furthermore , it has been observed after some research that people with prevalence of cardiac diseases are at higher risk for mortality and morbidity related to COVID-19 compared to the average population

Recent studies have also revealed that COVID-19 can cause heart injury, even in people without heart abnormalities

Henceforth, patients and the cardiac arrest treatment industry is facing struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

However, the demand for CRT and associated medical devices, especially pacemakers amidst COVID-19 pandemic is soaring in order to reduce the risk of systolic dysfunction, dyssynchronous ventricular contraction and ventricular arrhythmias which leads to an increase in the risk of cardiac failure

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market is segmented on the basis of CRT pacemaker segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. However, the CRT defibrillator segment held the largest share in 2019, accounted for more than four-fifths of the market.

Based on end user, the specialized cardiac treatment centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

The U.S. cardiac resynchronization therapy market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Osypka Medical GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, MEDICO S.p.A., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OSCOR Inc., and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

