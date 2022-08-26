Party Supply Brand Joyfy Announces Expansion into European Market

With the expansion, the company will bring joyful parties to consumers in Germany, the UK, and other European countries.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online party supply brand, Joyfy , is excited to announce its entrance into the European market.Joyfy is a wildly popular US-based party supply company that specializes in toys, costumes, and decorations for all kinds of celebrations and holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and many more. The company provides its beloved customers with exciting toy and celebration products – all while maintaining the highest quality at the most competitive prices. Joyfy takes pride in handling every step of product creation and delivery in-house with precision and care.In the brand’s most recent news, Joyfy is pleased to announce it has expanded the company into the European market. With this move, Joyfy aims to bring party joy to consumers throughout Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European countries with it stunning array of festive home décor, party supplies, toys, and more.“We couldn’t be more pleased with the next phase of our global expansion,” says the Marketing Director of Joyfy, Daniel Zhu. “We believe it is our responsibility to make the world a better place by providing what we can, when we can. With today’s announcement, we are excited to be able to bring our quality, yet highly affordable, party products to our friends in Europe, just like we’ve done in the United States and Canada.”To ensure consumers in Europe are prepared for the upcoming Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas seasons, Joyfy’s online holiday catalogue showcases all of the wonderful costumes, decorations, and party supplies needed to make this year the most joyful yet.For more information about Joyfy, or to view the company’s entire catalogue of engaging party supplies, please visit https://www.joyfy.com/ About JoyfyFounded in 2015, Joyfy has blossomed into one of the most popular and fastest growing designers and manufacturers of all kinds of party supplies, ranging from party/Halloween costumes, holiday home decorations, toys, crafts, seasonal designs, and so much more. Boasting over 200 employees and 50 in-house designers around the world, Joyfy also has several products lines: the most recognized toy line - Joyin, a popular holiday home decoration line - Joiedomi, the widely successful Halloween line-Spooktacular Creations, and a summer play line - Sloosh.At its core, Joyfy believes in giving back what it can, when it can. That’s why the company has partnered with numerous non-profit organizations, including Hopekids, Arizona Science Center, Society of ST. VINGENT de Paul, etc., with more than 200.000 units of joys donated to date.