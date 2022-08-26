Pain Management Drugs Market Report Study on Opportunities, Challenges and Application to 2030

Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market by

surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Gulf pain management drugs market is attributed to increase in R&D investment and outsourcing of pharmaceutical companies due to strong need for better treatment lead to growth in pain management drugs market. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth.

The Gulf pain management drugs market was valued at $851.08 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,047.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10718

Pain is a complex medical condition, which not only affects physical but also mental well-being of an individual. It is caused due to trauma or tissue damage, and its intensity varies from person to person. On the basis of cause of pain, the treatment provided can be simple or complex. Pain can be managed using a variety of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.

Surge in incidences of chronic diseases, supportive regulatory scenario, and rise in aging population drive the growth of the gulf pain management drugs market. However, availability of alternative therapies, drug exploitation, and patent expiration of prescription drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in drug development create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Pain management services in many clinics in the gulf countries stopped offering services to ensure safety and avoid cross-contamination. Only cases involving management of chronic pain were served in the clinics and hospitals.

Telemedicine services became prominent during the pandemic and physicians and consultants began offering their consultation through video calling and phone calls to ensure safety.

During the post-lockdown, clinics are expected to open up for physical visits of patients and the demand is expected to rise steadily.

The opioids segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug class, the opioids segment held the highest market share, contributing to around one-fourth of the gulf pain management drugs market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of pain-related cases. However, the NSAIDs segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to surge in usage to soothe arthritis symptoms, headaches, sprains, and other daily discomforts and rise in reported cancer cases.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10718

The neuropathic pain segment to continue its lead position by 2027

Based on indication, the neuropathic pain segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-fifth of the gulf pain management drugs market, and is estimated to continue its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to presence of large patient population that results in the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. However, the cancer pain segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027, as chemotherapy may lead to numbness and tingling in hands and feet of cancer patients, and pain management drugs can be useful.

Saudi Arabia to maintain its dominant share by 2027

Based on country, Saudi Arabia contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the gulf pain management drugs market, and will maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to rise in healthcare expenditure and ease in availability of pain management products. The report also analyzes the segments including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and the rest of the gulf countries.

Leading market players

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly & Company

Abbott Laboratories

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan NV.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar)

Oman pharmaceutical products Co. Llc.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Pain Management Drugs Market

South Korea Pain Management Drugs Market

Singapore Pain Management Drugs Market

China Pain Management Drugs Market

Indonesia Pain Management Drugs Market

Australia Pain Management Drugs Market

Taiwan Pain Management Drugs Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

