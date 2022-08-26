Credit Summit Releases the Latest U.S. Gun Sales Statistics

More than 18 million firearms were sold in the U.S. last year, behind only 2020, when sales topped 21 million.

2021 was the second-highest year in history for gun sales, according to new data compiled by myCreditSummit.com More than 18 million firearms were sold in the U.S. last year, behind only 2020, when sales topped 21 million.As gun violence in the United States continues to dominate headlines, Credit Summit has compiled a list of key gun sales numbers, including state sales numbers and demographic breakdowns.On Aug. 24, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District voted unanimously to fire Pete Arredondo, the police chief in charge of the law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On that same day, three mass shootings were reported across the U.S., leaving three people dead and 13 injured.So far in August, 43 Americans have been killed and 174 injured in 46 reported mass shootings.Over the years, U.S. gun sales and ownership trends have changed drastically. To put this in perspective, key findings include:-- After reaching record-breaking sales levels in late 2020 and early 2021, the gun market has started declining.-- The worldwide firearms and accessories market was worth $6.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to be worth $9.33 billion by 2027.-- Personal protection ranks #1 on gun owners' list of reasons for owning a gun.-- While Americans are buying more guns, the demographics of gun owners are shifting.-- According to data, there have already been 28,964 gun fatalities to date in the United States in 2022.Read the full report and view the latest statistics at mycreditsummit.com/gun-sales-statistics