Kroner Chiropractic Welcomes Newest Team Member!

Maddie Greenbaum

Kroner Chiropractic is excited to introduce our newest team member, Maddie Greenbaum!

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, 98902, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kroner Chiropractic is excited to introduce our newest team member! Maddie Greenbaum graduated from the 1000-hour program at Cortiva Institute in Seattle in 2009. She has found success in building her practice around medical clinics specifically working with Chiropractors, Acupuncturists and Naturopathic doctors.

She has recently moved here from Bellevue after practicing 12 of her 13 years in the Issaquah area.

A large part of Maddie’s philosophy is looking at the whole body to determine how to facilitate the healing process in a balanced way.

She excels at deep tissue therapy but also incorporates the practice of Craniosacral treatments as well as Reiki.

She’s working full time at Kroner Chiropractic and is in network with most insurance companies including working with clients that have been injured on the job or in a car accident. She is currently taking new patients so call today to schedule your massage with Maddie!

Cherri Kroner
Kroner Chiropractic
+1 509-972-4000
Cherri@kronerchiropractic.com

