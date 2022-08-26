Antioch Traveling Closet Receives SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antioch Traveling Closet received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Headquartered in Antioch, Illinois, Antioch Traveling Closet (ATC) collects donated items—which include food, clothing, toiletries, feminine products, cleaning items, and school supplies—from members of the local community and distributes these items, for free, to vulnerable populations at giveaway drives held three times per year. In addition to providing necessary items, ATC events also provide free haircuts for those in need. “Our mission is that we believe no one should be deprived of life’s basic necessities,” explained ATC’s founder Lisa Fischer.

Overall, ATC helps over 2,000 individuals annually through giveaway drives and other programs. “Through donations from individuals, schools, and businesses, the ATC is a major liaison facilitating the distribution of critical donated items,” Fischer added.

“The hardships caused by the pandemic have been profound, but we are well aware that, for many families, challenges did not begin, nor will they end with the pandemic,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation. “Seeing the direct impact that Antioch Traveling Closet has made on so many individuals and families is truly inspiring, and we are honored to contribute to their cause.”

What started in 2014 as a collection of donated goods in Lisa Fischer’s garage has become an impactful movement helping individuals of all walks of life. Individuals travel from Lake, McHenry, Cook, and Kenosha Counties to attend ATC’s giveaway drives, held at the Antioch Senior Center in Antioch, Illinois. The organization will use this grant to provide toiletries, cleaning supplies, and school supplies to ATC’s Back to School Event in August. Fischer continued, “It takes a village, and I am so glad Antioch is my village.”

For more information about Antioch Traveling Closet, visit https://antiochtravelingcloset.org/.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations each month.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

