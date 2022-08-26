Submit Release
Sidus Space Celebrates Vital Role in NASA's Historic Artemis I Mission

On the heels of NASA's Artemis I mission launch, Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to celebrate its critical role in the historic undertaking.

Artemis I is the first in a series of complex missions that will set the stage for deep space exploration and sustained long-term human presence on the Moon. It is scheduled to commence on Aug. 29, 2022, when the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket take off for the first time from Launch Complex 39B at the modernized Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

For this mission, Sidus Space supported ground and flight hardware for the Exploration Ground Systems, the Mobile Launcher 1, the Orion spacecraft, the SLS core stage, and the solid rocket boosters. "We have been rooted in this program from its very early stages and understand the mission and the significance of our contributions," said Sidus Space CEO and Founder, Carol Craig. "Sidus is honored to play a part in helping Americans return to the moon and advance NASA's objectives for deeper space exploration by establishing a lunar outpost."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space SIDU, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company's rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

