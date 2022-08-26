Benjamin A. McWhorter, II, Joins the Redwood Capital Bancorp Board of Directors

On August 25, 2022, REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP RWCB, the only locally owned and operated community bank holding company in Humboldt County, announced the appointment of Benjamin "Ben" A. McWhorter, II, to the Board of Directors, effective August 17, 2022.

John Dalby, President and CEO remarked, "The Board of Directors, senior management and staff are extremely pleased to welcome Ben McWhorter to the Board of Directors. Mr. McWhorter brings youth, vitality, commitment and experience to the Board of Directors. Ben has demonstrated his love for this community through his family-owned business and his volunteer work. Ben will be a tremendous asset as we further our mission to provide exceptional community banking services in Humboldt County."

Ben McWhorter stated, "I am honored to be selected to serve on the Board of Directors and look forward to being a part of a strong community based bank."

Ben McWhorter is a Humboldt County native. He graduated from Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo where he received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science in 2002. Following graduation, he attended Chico State University obtaining a teaching credential. Mr. McWhorter taught Agriculture Education for seven years at Ferndale High School. Currently, Mr. McWhorter is a part-owner in Sequoia Lp Gas Company, a family business since 1941. Mr. McWhorter's civic involvement includes, past President of the Redwood Memorial Hospital Foundation, past Chairman of the Western Propane Gas Association, Fortuna Rodeo Association Director, Fortuna Junior Rodeo President, Humboldt County Aviation Advisory Committee and Humboldt County Fair Junior Livestock Auction Board. Ben is involved with the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce and enjoys coaching youth sports. He is a fourth generation resident of Humboldt County. Ben and his wife, Sarah, live in Fortuna and have two sons.

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com, contact John E. Dalby, President and CEO, at (707) 444-9833, or stop by our headquarters and main office at 402 "G" Street, Eureka, California 95501.

