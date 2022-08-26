Firsthand Technology Value Fund Holding Hera Systems Selected for U.S. Space Force Tetra-5 Program

SAN JOSE, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. SVVC (the "Fund"), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today that Hera Systems, a holding since 2015, has been selected to provide spacecraft and related capabilities to the Tetra-5 program for the U.S. Space Force.



The Tetra-5 program will develop and deploy a constellation of up to three prototype spacecraft to demonstrate key inspection and docking capabilities for on-orbit refueling and the use of next-generation autonomous collaboration techniques. The U.S. Space Force has awarded the contract to lead the Tetra-5 program to Orion Space Solutions with support from Hera Systems. The contract award, if all options are exercised, is valued at up to $44.5 million.

Under its agreement with Orion Space Solutions, Hera Systems will provide the advanced spacecraft, mission unique software, and associated digital twin support for the Tetra-5 constellation, which will operate in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). For more information, please visit Hera Systems' website at https://www.herasys.com.

