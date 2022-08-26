AllSurplus Achieves Record Sale of Two Bell 407GX Helicopters for Major Oil and Gas Corporation

PICAYUNE, Miss., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services LQDT, a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, successfully auctioned two 2013 Bell 407GX helicopters through its online marketplace, AllSurplus, on behalf of a major energy client. The auction garnered nine unique bidders and was awarded to an end-user in Louisiana.



"We are proud of our team's ability to successfully execute across a broad array of commodities, regardless of the industry," said Liquidity Services Director of Energy Sales Jeff Morter.

Liquidity Services conducted a multi-faceted marketing campaign, implementing direct outreach and personal calling, bringing a robust market to the listing. The campaign successfully garnered worldwide attention, with bidders ranging from Canada to Australia and South Africa. Though a few inspected the helicopters onsite in Mississippi, the winning buyer chose instead to rely on the detailed listing description, high-quality images, and communications with AllSurplus representatives.

"As a ‘market-maker,' we are really involved and directly in contact with the best prospective bidders," said Liquidity Services' Vice President of Energy Sales Darron Hanner. "We are proud that our effort yielded results that exceeded our seller's goals and expectations, and they're very pleased with the outcome."

To view thousands of auction listings in hundreds of categories, from energy equipment to biopharma, construction equipment, consumer goods, home electronics and more, visit AllSurplus.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world's leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services LQDT, which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services' network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services LQDT operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/168c1a2d-d781-4acc-b572-65b7ae66373b