RoosterBio & MBL Beijing Biotech Partner to Accelerate Advanced Therapy Manufacturing in China

RoosterBio, Inc., has entered an exclusive distributor partnership with MBL Beijing Biotech.

We are thrilled to partner with the MBL Beijing team to accelerate the development of cell and exosome products and help deliver these innovative therapies to patients in China.” — Tim Kelly, CEO of RoosterBio

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoosterBio, Inc., a leading supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (hMSCs), highly engineered media, and bioprocess development services, today announced it has entered an exclusive distributor partnership with MBL Beijing Biotech (MBL Beijing), a JSR Life Sciences Company supplying industry-leading products to support life sciences. Under the agreement, RoosterBio’s expansion media, exosome collection media, bioreactor media, and genetic engineering media will be sold and distributed by MBL Beijing, making them readily accessible for the first time to MSC and exosome therapy developers in China.

“RoosterBio’s engineered media products are creating transformative impact for cell and exosome therapy developers all over the world,” said Tim Kelly, CEO of RoosterBio. “One of our key objectives in 2022 is to expand global access to our best-in-class products and services, particularly in Europe and Asia. Some of the most exciting R&D in the MSC and exosome space is being conducted in China, so we have sought to partner with an industry leader in that region. MBL Beijing quickly emerged as the clear choice for this collaboration based on their outstanding track record of supporting researchers throughout China to deliver not just high-quality products, but comprehensive solutions to drug development challenges. We are thrilled to partner with the MBL Beijing team to accelerate the development of cell and exosome products and help deliver these innovative therapies to patients in China.”

In addition to product distribution, the agreement creates an access path to RoosterBio’s process development and analytical services, which have helped advanced therapy developers throughout the world accelerate leading candidates into the clinic. These services combined with media solutions offers therapy developers a complete solution, addressing upstream expansion of hMSC’s in 2D flasks or 3D bioreactors, optimized conditions for exosome collection, and downstream processes to achieve purity, yield, and potency of the final formulated drug product.

“China has a strong focus on MSC and exosome therapies and we were impressed with RoosterBio’s products and services designed to support this market", said Tamao Kaku, Managing Director of MBL Beijing. “After evaluating the current solutions available, we determined that drug developers in China will greatly benefit from the RoosterBio technology platform and product portfolio. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support our cell and exosome therapy developers by offering this industry-leading solution.”

MBL Beijing will start accepting and fulfilling RoosterBio orders in September 2022.



About RoosterBio

RoosterBio accelerates human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development to fuel the rapid implementation of scalable advanced therapies. Our high-quality hMSCs, bioprocess media, genetic engineering tools, and EV production solutions are paired with expert bioprocessing knowledge to progress therapeutic developers from concept to first-in-human testing and commercial manufacturing at reduced cost and increased productivity. With optimized, scalable processes, Type 2 Drug Master Files, and cGMP products, we have enabled therapeutic programs to traverse their path to clinical translation in under 1 year. RoosterBio is driven by clients' success and creating a world where safe and effective advanced therapies are rapidly developed and widely available on a global scale.

www.roosterbio.com

LinkedIn: RoosterBio



About MBL Beijing

MBL Beijing Biotech Co., Ltd (called MBL Beijing for short) is a JSR Life Sciences company. The company was founded in 2005 and is wholly owned by MBL (Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd) in Japan. MBL Beijing provides both JSR and MBL products, such as magnetic microparticles, latex particles, blocking agents, protein A chromatography resins, biomarker antibodies, diagnostic raw materials, MHC tetramer, organoid, in-vivo functional grade antibodies, cell culture media and etc. Based on the support of their parent companies` professional technical team, MBL Beijing can adapt to constantly changing market demands and provide integrated corporation programs for customers. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products and solutions to advance life science research, IVD manufacture, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies.

www.mbl-chinawide.cn

WeChat: MBLchina