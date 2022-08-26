Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison’s Travel to Slovenia

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Slovenia on August 27-30, 2022, to meet with Slovenian government officials and to participate in the Bled Strategic Forum.  The United States recognizes Slovenia as a key partner in achieving shared multilateral priorities, including within the United Nations.  We welcomed Slovenia’s announcement of its intent to seek a seat on the UN Security Council for the 2024-2025 term, and we believe that Slovenia is a highly qualified candidate which, if elected, would contribute significantly to the UN Security Council’s core mandate of maintaining international peace and security and uphold the UN Charter.  At the Bled Strategic Forum, Assistant Secretary Sison will participate in a panel discussion focused on addressing the global food security crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s unprovoked and devastating war against Ukraine and the deepening climate crisis.

