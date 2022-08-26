Automotive Hypervisor Market: passenger cars to Garner 36.6% of CAGR During 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive hypervisor market generated $131.20 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $2.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

 Rise of connected infrastructure, adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, and increase in implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) drive the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. However, high cost of manufacturing and troubleshooting and maintenance activities of automotive software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, data monetization in the extended automotive ecosystem presents new opportunities in the coming years.

 Covid-19 Scenario:

Numerous companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies such as agreements, product developments, expansions, and product launches to ensure the market growth.
Interruptions in the automotive industry due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic led to reduced demand for automotive hypervisors. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.

 Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030.

 Leading players of the global automotive hypervisor market analyzed in the research include BlackBerry, IBM, Green Hills, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Sasken, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Visteon, Siemens AG, and Wind River.

