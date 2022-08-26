Kolormatrix: Your One-Stop Solution For All Printing Business Needs
Kolormatrix offers quality screen printing equipment for business.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya's enthusiasm to merge her love of printing with Brian's 32 years of printing expertise resulted in the formation of Kolormatrix. The company's mission is to train the next generation of screen printers while bringing them products of the highest quality and providing customer service that is unmatched.
More than 25 years ago, they had been selling through Freedom Imaging Solutions, during which time they had been manufacturing UV inks as well as distributing screen printing inks and supplies. Currently, they only sell to customers directly! They have built their brand-new factory-direct warehouse on the principle that each and every one of their clients should be given the utmost attention and care, and they have based the design of the space on this fundamental principle. They provide you with the highest degree of customer satisfaction, superb quality items, and better pricing that many of the larger manufacturers have reserved just for their special customers. In addition, they provide you with the best customer service possible. If you are searching for a screen printing equipment, supplies or training classes, then Kolormatrix is your place.
They explain in their classes and at a variety of tradeshows that in order to produce spectacular prints, you do not require an ink or emulsion that costs more than $150 a gallon. At the exhibits, their prints almost always get mixed up with those that were produced using DTG. Their entire inventory consists of products that have been carefully selected from a variety of the most reputable manufacturers around the globe. They make their purchases in bulk and then deliver the products to your store at prices that are significantly lower than the market average. They modify both their goods and their services in order to tailor everything to the specific requirements of each individual customer. All screen printing equipment, whether Anatol or Vastex is supported by members of the team who are experienced and committed to their work. They are dedicated to offering their clients high-quality screen printing equipment such as screen printing manual or automatic, as well as a pleasant buying and servicing experience.
They have a warehouse that is 23,000 square feet in size and an equipment showroom that is 5,000 square feet in size, both of which are stocked with new pieces of machinery. They also accept trade-ins for the Kolor Kash business.
The team believes that the secret to their success is the quality of the SERVICE that they provide. If you haven't already, today is a fantastic day to begin reaping the benefits of the Kolormatrix advantage! If you are interested in discussing the possibility of making a change, please contact them at 800-935-2121.
About Kolormatrix- Kolormatrix is the leading provider of screen printing equipment for businesses with other printing-related services.
