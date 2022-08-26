Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 08.25.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Discussion of Legislation Section Review of Red-Lines of Documents Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone:

WebEx>>

Event number: 2306 176 4536

Password: public (782542 from phones)

By phone:

+1-202-860-2110

Access code: 230 617 64536

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].