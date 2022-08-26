Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 08.25.22
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda
- Discussion of Legislation Section
- Review of Red-Lines of Documents
- Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities
- Question and Answer Session
- Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
On a computer or mobile phone:
WebEx>>
Event number: 2306 176 4536
Password: public (782542 from phones)
By phone:
+1-202-860-2110
Access code: 230 617 64536
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].