Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7094-R1 and 7095-R1 - U.S. Department of the Interior

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 7094-R1 and 7095-R1, U.S. Department of the Interior, Operation of two existing natural gas-fired microturbines (one 800 kWe, one 200 kWe) at the Main Interior Building, 1849 C Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue Permit Nos. 7094-R1 and 7095-R1 to the United States Department of the Interior to operate one 800 kWe and one 200 kWe natural gas fired microturbines at the Department of the Interior facility located at 1849 C Street NW, Washington DC 20240. The contact person for the facility is James Fay, Chief, Facilities Management and Services Division, at (202) 208 - 3056

Emissions:

Maximum annual emissions from each of the microturbines, are expected to be as follows:

Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/Year) Pollutant Model C200 Model C800 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) * 0.07 0.27 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.07 0.29 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 0.35 1.40 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.09 0.35 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.96 3.85

*PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Each of the microturbines shall not emit pollutants in excess of the following [20 DCMR 201]: Note that, unless other credible evidence of a violation, such as test results required under Condition IV(a), are identified, compliance with Condition III(a) of this permit will be considered compliance with this condition.

Microturbine Emission Limits (lb/hr) Pollutant Model C200 Model C800 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.22 0.88 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.08 0.32 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)* 0.02 0.06 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.02 0.07

*PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the microturbines, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

c. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available at in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after September 26, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].