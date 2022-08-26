Learning Management System (LMS) Market worth $37.9 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Management System (LMS) Market size to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Effective management of learning content to drive the adoption of LMS solutions. LMS solutions empowers organizations by enabling course creation, categorizing courses, enrolling users, and pulling reports quickly and easily so they don’t have to spend unnecessary time on the task that could be more automated. An automated LMS enables course management that is in central repository, where they can create courses, assign them, send notifications, change layouts, upload and manage course material, bulk enroll users, configure advance course settings, and filter courses, channels, and learning plans.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market

334 - Tables

55 - Figures

282 - Pages

Report Metrics Details

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015-2026 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments covered By Component, Delivery Mode, Deployment Type, User Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America Companies covered Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Blackboard (US), D2L (Canada), PowerSchool (US), Instructure (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), Adobe (US), LTG (UK), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), SumTotal (US), Tovuti (US), 360Learning (France), Epignosis (US), LearnUpon (Ireland), SkyPrep (Canada), Absorb (Canada), CrossKnowledge (France), Lessonly (US), Axonify (Canada), BizLibrary (US), Thinkific (Canada), iSpring (US), Blue Sky eLearn (US), Trakstar Learn (Canada), DigitalChalk (US), KMI Learning (US), and Moodle (Australia)

In November 2021, Cornerstone OnDemand launched a new learning experience, Cornerstone Xplore. It offered a highly personalized learning experience to help employees learn at their own pace. It is a growth experience that delivers a personalized learning and skill development experience with the help of deep learning and AI.

By Component, the solution segment market is estimated to account for a higher market share in 2021. This is due to the growing demand for holistic learning experience. Owing to its low entry cost in Learning Management System Market, the number of solution providers has increased considerably in the past few years. LMS is capable of working as a standalone solution as well as learning suite that comprises other solutions as well, these solutions help educational constitutes cooperate using a single online learning platform.

Among the Services Segment, the Support services sub-segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Service providers offer continuous support and maintenance sessions to users, as and when needed, to resolve business complexities, they also support organizations by helping them gain the expertise required for operating the newly adopted solutions, they provide online and onsite support and maintenance to users so that they can use the deployed solution in better way.

Under Delivery mode segment, the instructor-led Training is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2021. Instructor-led training includes workshops, seminars, and crash courses, and any other form of training activity, led by a live instructor. When instructor-led training is conducted over LMS, it allows trainer to build assessment sections into the training program, these assessment sections are electronically conducted, which stores all learners’ responses and processes it into a meaningful report and presents it to the trainer.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Learning Management System Market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Blackboard (US), PowerSchool (US), Instructure (US), D2L (Canada), SAP (Germany), SumTotal (US), IBM (US), LTG (UK), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Adobe (US), and Docebo (US).

