CHOOSE JORDILIGHT FOR YOUR SAFETY KIT DURING NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH SEPTEMBER 2022

The most versatile, hands-free utility flashlight on the market is an ideal choice for families and individuals who want to feel confident and prepared

AMMAN, JORDAN, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Take the first step during National Preparedness Month this September and equip yourself with JORDILIGHT. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), creating a safety kit for yourself or your family is an important way to be ready for any emergency. Whether facing natural disasters, power outages, harsh weather, car breakdowns or wildfires, having JORDILIGHT in your kit, at home, in the car or at work, is essential.More than a flashlightJORDILIGHT isn't just a one-dimensional flashlight, it's a multifaceted tool that allows users to see in any space, including under up to 164 feet underwater. Designed with a bendable U-shape that can be hand-held, worn as a head-piece or strapped on to any object (from clothing to a tent to a vehicle), JORDILIGHT ensures you won't be stuck in the dark – wherever you are. It's attachable feature ensures you don't run the risk of dropping the only light. It's durable, waterproof and created with cutting-edge technology including a built-in e-compass for navigation. Ideal for emergencies, JORDILIGHT can also detect if someone wearing the flashlight falls or needs help, and sends a help signal via the app on the users' phone to a pre-saved contact."I created JORDILIGHT because I wanted a product that met every need for explorers, professionals, military and people who want to feel safe taking on any kind of adventure, project or risk. The detail that FEMA puts into National Preparedness Month, a wonderful opportunity to help citizens equip themselves for every type of emergency, is remarkable. I hope to help everyone create the best possible safety kit with JORDILIGHT so they can live confidently knowing they'll be ready for whatever happens in life," said Robert Haddad, JORDILIGHT founder and CEO.For more tips on getting prepared, visit FEMA's In-Depth Guide to Citizen Preparedness online. JORDILIGHT will be available for purchase beginning in September on its website as well as on Indiegogo.For more information about JORDILIGHT, visit its website, Instagram Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn.