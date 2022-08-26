Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2.18 Bn by 2027, At CAGR of 4.3%

Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Research

Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size is projected to reach $2,182.83 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Alcon Vision LLC, Ametek, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Coburn Technologies, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Halma, plc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Opotovue Corporation, Topcon Corporation.

Asia-Pacific ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size was valued at $1,553.80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,182.83 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027. Ophthalmology is a branch of medical science that deals with the structure, function, and various eye diseases. It is used to identify ocular defects or deficiencies and treat eye disorders. Ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgery, and vision correction. Whereas, the ophthalmic diagnostic devices are gaining increased importance and adoption due to surge in prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues in the emerging countries.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market have also been included in the study.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Key Players: Alcon Vision LLC, Ametek, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Coburn Technologies, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Halma, plc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Opotovue Corporation, Topcon Corporation.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market by Product: Refractors, Corneal Topography Systems, Retinal Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmoscopes, Optical Coherence Tomography Systems, Perimeters, Slit Lamps, and Tonometer

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market by Country: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

