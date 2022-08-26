- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-1527
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Office of Regulatory Policy
This guideline provides recommendation to promote a consistent approach in designing, conducting, and interpreting enzyme- or transporter-mediated in vitro and clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) studies during the development of a therapeutic product. A consistent approach will reduce uncertainty for pharmaceutical industry to meet the requirement of multiple regulatory agencies and lead to more efficient utilization of resources.
