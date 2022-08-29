Ronn Torossian on Managing a Crisis with PR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, a crisis situation is whenever a company receives any damaging or negative attention from the public or from media outlets for a number of reasons. However, not every single negative situation that a company goes through is necessarily a PR crisis. Receiving a single negative review from a customer is a negative situation, but it's something that companies can easily manage. However, if that negative review goes viral on social media platforms and gets mentioned in media outlets, then it becomes a PR crisis. PR crisis situations are things that happen to companies that can damage or disrupt business operations or even the company's reputation. That means they have a negative impact on the way that the company is perceived by its stakeholders, potential, current, and past consumers, and the entire industry, which has an impact on the company's bottom line.

Crisis management

Torossian adds whenever a company finds itself going through a crisis situation with its reputation on the line, that business needs to get crisis management involved. Public relations in crisis management is simply the set of actions that companies need to take to minimize their reputational damage, and are usually done by a team of professionals in public relations that are able to do the work effectively and quickly.

Crisis types

There are a few different types of crises that companies can go through that immediately need to get crisis management involved, including any legal actions or lawsuits that the company is going through. Any unsafe or defective products or goods that end up in product recalls or have issues with availability are also a type of public relations crisis that a company can go through, as well as any workplace incidents such as negligence or accidents. Then, there are corporate irregularities such as deception, corruption, fraud, and theft, as well as workplace harassment such as abusive, offensive, intimidating, or discriminating behavior. Additionally, there are certain resignations from board members that can end up decreasing the share values of the company and social media mistakes. Now, in terms of social media mistakes, companies can face a few different types of crises because there's everything from interns that misuse branded hashtags or social events to promote the company's solutions, to scheduled content that's shared at the wrong time. Additionally, companies can also go through a public relations crisis if there have been many unhappy customers in the past that the company has ignored, while it's also trying to promote itself or its solutions, as well as situations where corporate executives get involved in social media arguments, that can end up damaging the company's as well as their own reputation.

