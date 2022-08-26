Route 2022 Muddy Creek Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 2022 (Muddy Creek Road) between One Arm Lady Road and Jim Hollow Road in Cumberland Township, Greene County. Work will begin on Tuesday, September 6 and will continue through mid-October, weather permitting.

The restriction will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 2011 (Garards Fort Road), Route 2026 (Rolling Meadows Road), Route 21 (Roy E. Furman) and Route 2017 (Muddy Creek Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

