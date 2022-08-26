NearPay Launches Virtual Crypto Cards and Wallet Apps for iOS and Android

/EIN News/ -- Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.

NearPay Wallet is now available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android. With NearPay you can buy crypto using your credit card or a bank transfer, seamlessly send, receive and exchange it, or make withdrawals directly to your bank account. In addition to that, you can instantly issue a virtual Visa debit card which lets you spend your crypto for online purchases with automatic conversion to fiat. The service is available to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK.

NearPay Wallet already supports 38 cryptocurrencies, including NEAR, BTC, ETH, and USDT. Along with crypto payments and conversion, you can make conventional bank transfers in EUR and GBP. In the near future, Wallet will provide earning rewards with a compound rate of up to 15.81% API without any deposit or withdrawal fees. Combining utmost security with ease of use, NearPay Wallet is the best way to explore crypto.

“At NearPay we have taken the best features of modern digital banking and brought them to the world of crypto to create a simple interface that makes managing all your finances, both fiat and crypto, easier than ever”, said Ivan Ilin, COO at NearPay. “With our newly launched iOS and Android apps our customers can access NearPay Wallet on the go and instantly get virtual crypto cards to spend their assets without converting them in advance“.

According to Insider Intelligence, payments made using cryptocurrencies will surpass $10 billion in total transaction value globally for the first time in 2022, while 60% of crypto owners are interested in using crypto as a payment method to make online purchases more private or secure. While certain retail fintech apps allow customers to purchase crypto what they’re actually buying is a synthetic asset that can’t be withdrawn. NearPay Wallet is a custodial wallet that lets you directly own your crypto assets and make them work for you.

About NearPay

NearPay is a crypto finance protocol that provides the easiest way to exchange, manage, and spend crypto. NearPay Wallet provides a modern digital banking experience for both crypto and fiat assets. It allows you to seamlessly send, receive and exchange crypto, buy it with a credit card and withdraw assets to your bank account. You can also get a virtual Visa card to spend your crypto for online purchases. Combining utmost security with ease of use, NearPay Wallet is the best way to explore crypto. NearPay Wallet is available to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the UK. For more information, please visit https://nearpay.co/



Ilya Romanov CMO NearPay ilyaromanov (at) kikimora.tech