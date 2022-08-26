Orthobiologics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Orthobiologics Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Orthobiologics Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global orthobiologics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.64 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 8.7 Billion
The global orthobiologics market is driven by the rising geriatric population and increased awareness about orthobiologics are easing the growth of this market. The rising incidence of bone fracture, and osteoarthritis in geriatric population is projected to increase the demand for orthobiologics. Moreover, significant rise in hip and knee replacement surgery will aid the growth.
Additionally, advancement in technological innovation and increasing investment in research and development by key players is expected to push the market. Further, rising road and sports accidents is expected to aid the growth for global orthobiologics market in the forecast period as well.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Orthobiologics are biological material made from naturally occurring substances in human body that accelerates the healing process. These are primarily used by orthopaedic surgeon in higher concentration to catalyse the healing of fractures, ligaments, muscles, tendons.
The market is segmented on the basis of product into:
Demineralized Bone Matrices (DBM)
Allograft
Viscosupplementation
Bone Morphogenetic Protein
Plasma-rich Protein
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate
Allografts
Others
The market is divided by type into:
Knee
Ankle
Hip
Wrist and shoulder
Spine
Others
The market is segregated on the basis of application into:
Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis
Spinal Fusion
Soft-Tissue Injuries
Fracture Recovery
Maxillofacial and Dental Applications
Others
On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into:
Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centres
Dental Clinics and Facilities
Research and Academic Institute
Others
The regional markets for orthobiologics include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is expected to be the largest shareholder in global orthobiologics market. This can be attributed to key players, better reimbursement policies and advance healthcare sector. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a strong growth owing to factors such as rising awareness for orthobiologics both among doctors and patients, rising disposable incomes, and advancing healthcare standards. Additionally, developing pharmaceutical and medical sector, and growing competition among key player will propel the growth of global market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Kuros Biosciences A.G., Bioventus LLC, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
