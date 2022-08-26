Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market To Be Driven By Growing Consumer Awareness And Increased R&D Activity During The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aromatherapy diffuser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.1%
The rising popularity of aromatherapy can be attributed to the market growth for aromatherapy diffusers. Aromatherapy is widely practised throughout world because of its medical and therapeutic characteristics, which is driving up demand for aromatherapy diffusers. As a result of the competitive and hectic lifestyle, aromatherapy has become more popular as a way to relax the mind, which is driving up demand for aromatherapy diffusers and propelling the sector forward.
The use of aromatherapy diffusers in various activities is increasing as consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of aromatherapy as an air purifier, which is boosting the market growth. Essential oils are used in diffusers, which release cleansing molecules into the air, purifying the surroundings of impurities.
Additionally, dispersed oils are particularly helpful in treating fungus and other bacterial forms, resulting in an increase in demand for aromatherapy diffusers. The growth of the aromatherapy diffuser market is being fueled by rising pollution levels and a worldwide demand for air purifiers. The growing demand for calming and delightfully fragrant ambiances in businesses is expected to boost the number of items available. The growth has also been aided by the expansion of end-use industries in emerging markets.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Aromatherapy diffusers are one of the most essential aspects of the therapy. The benefits of essential oils are obtained by converting them into vapours, which are then released into the air, utilising diffusers. Aromatherapy diffusers release essential oils into the air, filling the room with a pleasant scent.
By product type, the market is divided into:
• Ultrasonic
• Nebuliser
• Others
By age distribution channel, the market is divided into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialist Stores
• Online
• Others
By region, the industry is categorized into:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The industry is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer disposable income and the desire to live a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, the numerous health benefits of essential oils are expected to drive demand for the product. The demand for various types of diffusers is expected to rise as people become more aware of the various benefits of aromatherapy for stress, depression, and anxiety reduction, particularly in developed nations. Essential oils do not have any direct side effects when inhaled through diffusers unless they are ingested or applied directly to the skin.
This is a significant market growth driver. Scentys, a connected and intelligent fragrance distribution solution for fragrance and home comfort brands, launched in April 2021. The Five Seasons by Marcel Wanders, a line of fragrances and aroma diffusers, was launched by Alessi in April 2018, marking the company’s introduction into the home environment industry.
Organic Aromas announced its plans to launch various innovative and unusual aromatherapy diffuser items in November 2017. Organic Aromas transformed the formerly stagnant essential oil market by delivering some of the most beautiful and effective aromatherapy items with the introduction of their revolutionary nebulizing diffuser technology.
North America led the global enterprise WLAN market owing to high popularity among the consumers. There has been a significant surge in the use of essential oils as a natural way to cope with anxiety and attrition as a result of growing understanding of the proven effects of essential oils on mental health.
Due to changing lifestyles and increased media influence in the American market, aromatherapy is gaining popularity, particularly among the metropolitan population. The demand for essential oils in the United States has been increasing year after year, and the aromatherapy diffuser market consumes a large portion of the essential oil produced and imported in the country.
The expansion of essential oil uses in aromatherapy diffuser is likely to be bolstered by increased R&D activity, as well as innovation in extraction techniques, especially in emerging nations. High rates of industrialization and urbanisation in India, China, Mexico, and Brazil have influenced the region’s end-user sectors, resulting in increased demand for aromatics and fragrance therapies.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Puzhen Life Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., doTERRA International, LLC, Edens Garden , Scentsy, Inc., Organic Aromas, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
