Slone Partners Places Doug Lawrence as Chief Executive Officer at Hygieia

New CEO brings more than 30 years of medical technology leadership to new role

SOUTH RIDING, Va. (PRWEB) August 26, 2022

Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Doug Lawrence as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Hygieia, a leading digital therapeutics company for insulin therapy, where he will be responsible for leading operations, development, and global growth of the company and its d-Nav® Insulin Management Program.

Lawrence brings three decades of medical technology leadership to his new role at Hygieia, including significant experience introducing products to market, restructuring and guiding companies through mergers and acquisitions, building global sales teams, raising venture capital, and overseeing operations. An experienced CEO, Lawrence has previously led three companies, including CeQur, a company that produces insulin patch pumps to treat type 2 diabetes. He also led the diabetes division at Becton Dickinson (now Embecta), a leading manufacturer of insulin syringes and pen needles.

"Doug Lawrence is an extraordinarily driven and accomplished diabetes technology leader with a track record of tremendous success leading global business operations," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis. "He brings tremendous experience and a wealth of valuable knowledge to Hygieia and is well positioned to drive the company forward."

"Doug has the perfect combination of experience and skill to shepherd Hygieia's expansion in the United States and around the world," said Eran Bashan, Ph.D., Hygieia co-founder and chairman of the board. "Now, with Doug serving as CEO, we will work together to build the nation's leading network of diabetes clinics. The world of healthcare delivery is rapidly changing, and Doug's leadership will allow us to accelerate our go-to-market plan. We are looking forward to partnering with others to simplify insulin therapy and improve outcomes."

Lawrence earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) degree from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania and his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT HYGIEIA

Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav's AI-powered technology automatically interprets patient data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body's changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1C in just three months* without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program has been peer reviewed with studies published in leading medical journals. Hygieia is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at d-Nav.com.

*John E Schneider et al. Impact of a Novel Insulin Management Service on Non-insulin Pharmaceutical Expenses. J Health Econ Outcomes Res. 2018 Feb 20;6(1):53-62. https://jheor.org/article/9783

**Richard M Bergenstal et al. Automated insulin dosing guidance to optimise insulin management in patients with type 2 diabetes: a multicentre, randomised controlled trial. Lancet 2019 Mar 16;393(10176):1138-1148. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30808512/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/slone_partners_places_doug_lawrence_as_chief_executive_officer_at_hygieia/prweb18863544.htm