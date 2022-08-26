Submit Release
Aram Sardar's "Tapo" among Top 40 Iraqi Songs

Musician Aram Sardar's hit song "Tapo" held a position on the Top 40 Iraqi Songs Chart for four weeks after its release in December 2021. Sardar's other music is gathering attention across multiple streaming platforms.

Iraqi artist Aram Sardar is also the owner of the Vino Group record label. While his performances are popular, Sardar does just as much work behind the camera. He is credited as a music producer, singer, tone master, director, and cinematographer. He appears to take a patient approach, trusting that good things will come.

“Calmness is praying and waiting, not being ungrateful and forced,” Sardar said on TikTok.

Songs by Aram Sardar

-  Tapo (feat. Goran Noori)
-  Benaw (feat. Dilan Hunar)
-  Hich
-  Dim Mashkena
-  Safar (Acoustic Version)
-  Waku Jaran

Vino Group is the only professional studio in Kurdistan, according to Sardar’s Facebook page. He uses his passion for music to help others achieve their dreams, too. As a music producer, Sardar is often in the studio, even when he’s not on the microphone. 

Ranking on the charts

After releasing his hit song “Tapo” in late 2021, Sardar saw the energetic tune, which features Goran Noori, racking up more than 500,000 views and 8,000 likes on YouTube. Fans enjoyed the song, and it soon rose through the charts, where it stayed for four weeks, according to Popnable Iraq. 

Tapo — Ranked on Top 40 Iraqi Songs Chart

Stream it everywhere

Sardar’s music can be streamed online on multiple platforms. Instagram is his official contact hub, but he maintains a social media page on Facebook where he shares news and videos. Full versions of his songs are available on SoundCloud, Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify. Sardar also shares short video content on TikTok.

Conclusion

Aram Sardar seems to have a bright musical future before him, both in front of and behind the microphone—and the camera.  If his current success is any indication, Iraq will have many more new songs on the charts bearing Sardar’s name in the future. 

Socials

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aramsardar_official/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AramSardarOfficial
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/vino-studio
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/aram-sardar/1590721294
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/290exuW6JiY13j3YDEBsqv
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aramsardarofficial?lang=en

