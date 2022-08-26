Tattoo Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Tattoo Market To Be Driven By The Rise In Demand For Tattoos Among Youngsters In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tattoo Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tattoo market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, categories, applications, end users, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9.60%
Young people believe that getting a tattoo enhances their attractiveness. The major consumers in this sector are Millennials and Generation Z. As a result of the increased desire for tattoos among teenagers, the industry is expected to develop. Because of the commercial potential, a huge number of creative designers are launching tattoo shops.
Tattooing items are in high demand due to the growing trend of having a fashionable design on the body to show off an appealing figure. In addition, the growing consumption of on-demand videos, digital magazines on various social media platforms and sites related to lifestyle and creative fashion wear has helped increase the fashion knowledge of the populace, supporting the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A tattoo is a pattern, permanent image, or word on the skin that is created by needles pumping colours into the skin. Tattoos are divided into three categories: purely decorative, symbolic, and pictorial.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-market
By type, the market is divided into:
• Temporary Tattoo
• Permanent Tattoo
The various categories in the market are:
• Cosmetic Tattoo
• Natural Tattoo
• Medical Tattoo
The significant applications in the market include:
• Skin Tattoo
• Corneal Tattoo
• Mouth Tattoo
• Others
The end users of the market are:
• Men
• Women
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The advancements in the tattooing technique have helped in market growth. Advancement in tattoo machine technology to serve different customer needs is expected to create new avenues in the tattoo market. Rising consumer awareness about tattoo technologies that do not have any side effects is expected to fuel the product demand.
The growing fashion and entertainment industry is also propelling the growth of the tattoo market. Increasing facilities related to tattoo training institutes and tattoo shops have given rise to the number of tattooists and artwork professionals, thereby increasing the market growth. In addition, the vast presence of pop culture has given a favourable boost to the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are WorldWide Tattoo Supply, Element Tattoo Supply, Joker Tattoo Supply, Tommy’s Suppliers LLC, Dragonhawk Tatoo Supply, and Bishop Tattoo Supply, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
