Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022”, the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market size is expected to grow from $ 2431.2 million in 2021 to $ 2640.80 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The induced pluripotent stem cell market is expected to reach $ 3571.48 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. According to the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) industry forecast, increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market

According to the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market analysis, companies are looking for opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations that will help these companies to enter into new geographies and to expand product portfolios. For example, in November 2019, Notch Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics announced a partnership and licencing contract to research and develop induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) AlloCAR treatment goods for early use of leukaemia, multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Another Example is in January 2019, the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute made a strategic partnership with Ngene Therapeutics Inc. (Ngene) for the treatment of new diseases that will hold the human stem cell research and techniques like novel gene editing which means replacement of DNA at a specific cell.

Overview Of The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as from hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes and neurons.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Derived Cell Type: Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Others

• By Application: Academic Research, Drug Development and Discovery, Toxicity Screening, Regenerative Medicine

• By End-User: Hospitals, Research Laboratories

• By Geography: The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics), Takara Bio Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Fate Therapeutics, ViaCyte, StemCells, Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd, Fate Therapeutics and Japan Tissue Engineering Co.

