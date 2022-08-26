Robot End Effector Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Robot End Effector Market Size, Price, Trend, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global robot end effector market. It studies the market based on its segments like type, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview 2017-2027
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 15%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 6.5 billion
The market for robot end effector has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the use of automated machines or robots. Their usage is growing rapidly, as many tasks in industries are increasingly being performed by machines or robots for greater efficiency.
Grippers are used to pick up and hold objects, clamps are used to hold and secure work tightly during fixturing and testing, welding, assembly, and plastic injection moulding. Rotary indexers are used to start and stop a device in definite intervals at precise locations. Others are used in a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, food and packaging, industrial, and consumer goods.
Worldwide, there are office robots in development that will perform activities requiring suitable end effectors. Those end effectors that are multi-purpose and can be used for single purposes are in high demand.
Installations based on robotics are used in various industries for operations ranging from warehousing and assembling to transporting, cutting, and holding, among others. Common industries using robotic installations are consumer products, aerospace, life sciences, and transportation.
The creation of even a commercial for a specific consumer product requires the use of devices to spin, move, or otherwise alter the material in a particular manner to get the right shot. As a result, automation is increasing the demand for robot end effectors and is likely to continue to assist the industry’s expansion.
Robot End Effector Industry Definition and Major Segments
A robot end effector is a functional device attached to the end or wrist of a robot’s arm that allows it to perform tasks. It’s also known as the robot’s last link. These end effectors allow the robot to interface with the items or environments in which it is functioning. The tools at the end assist them in a number of tasks, including picking up objects, holding them in place, spinning, painting, drilling, and welding.
Based on the type, the industry is divided into:
• Grippers
• Clamps
• Suction Cups
• Welding Torch/Guns
• Tool Changers
• Others
Based on the application, the industry is divided into:
• Handling
• Assembly
• Welding
• Dispensing
• Processing
• Others
Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:
• Automotive
• Food and Beverage
• Pharmaceutical
• E-Commerce
• Metals and Machinery
• Electrical and Electronics
• Others
The regional markets for robot end effector include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Robot End Effector Market Trends
Robotic density is increasing across industries as a result of increased automation and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which is driving demand for robot end effectors. China has emerged as a significant market for robot end effectors. With its ‘Made in China’ Plan, China is on track to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse. It is anticipated to embrace automation to achieve this, making it a profitable market for end effectors.
In comparison to more mature regions like North America and Europe, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly. South Korea and Singapore are expected to make major contributions to market growth due to their extensive use of robots in manufacturing processes.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market:
• ABB Group
• SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG
• KUKA AG
• EMI Corporation
• ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
