Anti-Slip Coatings Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market To Be Driven By Excellent Properties Of Anti-Slip Coatings Like High Resistance To Scratches In Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 112.36 million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 159.38 million
Anti-slip coatings’ excellent qualities, such as scratch resistance, are increasing demand for the product in a variety of industries. The global anti-slip coatings market is seeing rising demand as a result of the rapid development of the industrial sector.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Anti-slip coatings help to reduce mishaps in high-slip areas, such as the kitchen floor or the bathroom, where liquid spills are more frequent. The proper application of anti-slip coatings on the floor not only prevents inadvertent slipping but also prolongs the lustre and brightness of the existing surface. It contains aluminium oxide, sand, or carborundum as additions. The anti-slip coatings market is segmented into three categories: type, epoxy resins, and application.
Based on its type, the industry can be categorised as:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Based on its epoxy resins, the industry can be segmented:
Polyurethane
Polyadspartic
Acrylic
Others
Based on its application, the industry can be divided into:
Flooring
Industrial Building
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Marine
Others
The EMR report looks into the regional anti-slip coatings markets like:
North America
Latin America
Europe
the Middle East and Africa
the Asia Pacific
Market Trends
The growing use of anti-slip coatings in chemical processes, energy, and petrochemical sectors to solve slide difficulties in damp conditions is driving the global anti-slip coatings market. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing urbanisation are assisting the industry’s growth. Anti-slip coatings, on the other hand, are time-consuming and weather-dependent, which may limit their growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Hempel A/S, Amstep Products, 3M Company, Randolph Products Co., PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., and Paramelt. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
