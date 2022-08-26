Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market worth $ 1.26 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market info Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market seg

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market is valued at US$ 634.26 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1260.78 Million by 2030, CAGR of 8.27%

Major market players operating in the Veterinary Orthopedic Devices market include Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Securos Europe GmbH, Veterinary Implants Direct, SCIL animal care company GmbH, NGD” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market- by Product Type (Pins, Screws, Screwdrivers, Trocars, Veterinary Bone Plates, and Others), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Horse, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices market is valued at US$ 634.26 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1260.78 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.27% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Several orthopedic disorders are treated with veterinary orthopedic devices, including mending fractured bones and joints in animals that could limit their mobility and result in aberrant movement. One of the frequent issues brought on by pet obesity is joint osteoarthritis, which makes surgery extremely difficult. The number of people who keep companion animals is rising, and demand for veterinary services is also rising quickly. People are prepared to invest money in the welfare of their pets.

The market for veterinary orthopedics devices is driven by a rise in medical innovations for helping animals with orthopaedic procedures, the popularity of small animals for veterinary treatment methods, and clinic interest in enhancing revenue. Both pet adoption and pet spending are anticipated to increase. It is anticipated that rising disposable income would boost the possibility of pet adoption and open up new market expansion potential. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to benefit from the ongoing modernization of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. To provide their patients with better and more effective care, veterinary clinics are stocked with the newest technology and highly trained medical professionals. Additionally, larger veterinary hospitals have the resources to buy the newest technologies that can shorten surgery times and make it painless for little animals. These factors collectively fuel the market for veterinary orthopedic equipment. On the other hand, the high cost of procedures and the general ignorance of animal health in developing economies may impede the market's expansion.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Veterinary Orthopedic Devices market over the forecast years. The market for veterinary orthopedics devices is anticipated to expand over the forecast period due to the increased prevalence of pet obesity. Significant players and a well-established healthcare infrastructure are other factors influencing the North American market for veterinary orthopedics. In addition, the Asia Pacific Veterinary Orthopedic Devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising veterinary treatment costs and an increase in pet owners in nations like China and India. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the quickest growth in the veterinary orthopedics devices market over the next few years due to factors including rising pet expenses, pet modification, and the presence of companies in the veterinary orthopedics devices market.

Major market players operating in the Veterinary Orthopedic Devices market include Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Securos Europe GmbH, Veterinary Implants Direct, SCIL animal care company GmbH, NGD (NEW GENERATION DEVICES), Jeil Medical Corporation, Gruppo Bioimpianti, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Génia, Vygon Vet and KYON AG among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2020, Fidelio Capital purchased BioMedtrix, LLC and combined it with Movora Company.

• In October 2019, The purchase of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants by Fidelio Capital finally resulted in the establishment of Movora Company.

Market Segments

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Pins

• Screws

• Screwdrivers

• Trocars

• Veterinary Bone Plates

• Other

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Animal Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Dog

• Cat

• Horse

• Others

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Veterinary Orthopedic Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

