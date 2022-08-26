Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market Assessment worth $ 1.3 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market info Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market- by Devices (Syringes, Needles, Remote Injection Systems, And Other Device Types), Usage (Disposable, Reusable, Sterile, And Other Users (safety, Etc.)), End-Users (Animal Research Institutes & Labs, Veterinary Hospitals, Pet Clinics, Veterinary Pharmacies, And Other End-users), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Veterinary Injectable Devices market is valued at US$ 820.53 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1299.01 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The number of pets held by pet owners has dramatically increased in both developed and developing countries around the world. With the rise in pet ownership, so is concern over numerous ailments affecting these animals. For instance, multiple treatments are required for common canine diseases such as Brucellosis, Campylobacteriosis, Echinococcosis, Capnocytophaga spp., and others. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, rabies still threatens the entire world and claims the lives of about 59000 people each year. These factors increase the requirement for prompt treatment and vaccination of these animals. The ease of administering medications via injections instead of the oral route has helped drive the demand for veterinary injectable devices in the modern animal healthcare industry. Many veterinary doctors also choose injectable devices since they operate quickly when administered in this way. Future veterinary injectable device sales are expected to experience significant growth due to continued progress in the development of animal medications for uncommon diseases. The rising frequency of various animal diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary injectable devices market. Companion animals have become an essential part of people's lives, and healthcare spending on these animals has expanded, bolstering the market share of veterinary injectable devices. Increased healthcare spending in emerging countries to keep food products and animals healthy is also pushing the market size of veterinary injectable devices. High regulatory approval of injectable medications for animal health in these nations also increases target market opportunities.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Veterinary Injectable Devices market because superior veterinary medical facilities are available. Increased U.S. spending on pets has also helped fuel future trends in the market for veterinary injectable devices in the area. Further boosting the market share for veterinary injectable devices in the region is that North America is one of the largest meat-consumption markets and strict laws require that meat only comes from healthy animals. In addition, the Asia Pacific Veterinary Injectable Devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the development of significant poultry enterprises, the existence of a large number of farm animals, and the expansion of animal healthcare infrastructure. Farm and poultry animals are at a higher risk of contracting the illness than companion animals, and farm animal and poultry deaths will result in financial losses. Vaccination is carried out with government assistance to protect farm animals from disease, and it is anticipated that this would result in higher sales of veterinary injectable devices in the local market.

Major market players operating in the Veterinary Injectable Devices market include Schippers Export B.V., Akra Dermojet, Allflex Livestock Intelligence (SCR Engineers Ltd.), Terumo Medical Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, TeleDart USA, H. Hauptner Und Richard Herberholz GmbH & Co. K.G., Quick Shot Corporation, Syrinjector Ltd, Accesia, Aesthetic Group, AVID Pet MicroChip, Genia, Millpledge Veterinary, Nordson Efd, Pharma Supply Inc, UID Identification Solutions, Ultimed, and Vygon Vet.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, Smiths Medical of the USA was purchased by ICU Medical Inc. Smiths Medical created and provided ambulatory infusion devices, syringes, and other animal care items for the U.S. market and markets in neighbouring nations.

• In December 2021, Covetrus Inc. of the USA surpassed VCP's technological foundation and infrastructure. With the help of this acquisition, it hopes to open up new avenues for doing business with pet owners.

Market Segments

Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Devices, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• Syringes

• Needles

• Remote Injection Systems

• Other Device Type

Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Usage, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• Disposable

• Reusable

• Sterile

• Other Usage (Safety, Etc.)

Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• Animal Research Institutes & Labs

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Pet Clinics

• Veterinary Pharmacies

• Other End-Users

Global Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Veterinary Injectable Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

