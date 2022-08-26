Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market info Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market seg

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker market is expected to show a CAGR of 17.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the Smart Pregnancy Tracker market include Bloomlife, Bellabeat, Wave Hello, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Aparito, XinRay Systems, Rubi Life, Babypod, Apple Inc” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market- by Application (Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Real-Time Contraction Tracking, Vital Sign Tracking, and Fetal Kick Monitoring), Product Type (Wearable Patch/ Devices, Wearable Wrist Bands, Other Wearable Products, and Related Software/ Mobile Apps), End-User (Hospitals & Maternity Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce Channels, and Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Regular and continuous monitoring of the fetal activity and other vital signs of pregnant patients and the fetus is becoming increasingly common in order to determine prenatal diseases. This sort of treatment aids pregnant patients in identifying potential health issues early on and choosing an appropriate treatment strategy by increasing the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy without complications. The early testing sector is introducing cutting-edge and intelligent equipment that the patient can wear to perform real-time analysis of the fetal/unborn kid, such as a smart pregnancy tracker.

A rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, an increase in government funding for research projects aimed at focusing the health and wellbeing of pregnant women and their unborn children, an increase in manufacturers' interest in releasing cutting-edge smart trackers, and a rise in the level of technological advancement in real-time and non-invasive monitoring are all factors that are propelling the market for smart pregnancy trackers. When a kid is conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF) or any other external method, many people also take preventative steps to monitor the developing child regularly. The increasing number of healthy pregnancies linked to in vitro fertilization will indirectly support the industry's expansion (IVF). The increase in preterm and post-term births is a significant factor in the market's expansion. As a result, there will be a gain in demand for fetal monitoring or tracking during the second and third trimesters due to the high occurrence of premature births. The expensive cost of trackers and bands, as well as doctors' and patients' lack of awareness, could pose growth obstacles for the market.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Smart Pregnancy Tracker market over the forecast years. This is chiefly due to several factors, including the introduction of technologically advanced trackers into the U.S. and Canadian markets, the existence of significant players in the North American region, the high awareness of non-invasive tracking among patients, and the favorable reimbursement environment for the devices provided by the American government. In addition, the Asia Pacific Smart Pregnancy Tracker market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The high prevalence of preterm births, the expanding purchasing power and per capita income of Asian nations, and supportive government initiatives towards developing healthcare infrastructure for the mother and child care sector are all cited as contributing factors.

Major market players operating in the Smart Pregnancy Tracker market include Bloomlife, Bellabeat, Wave Hello, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, Aparito, XinRay Systems, Rubi Life, Babypod, Apple Inc., 112 Motion B.V., Medtronic, MC10, Biotricity Inc., Brainlab AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., NUVO Inc., and BeWell Innovation.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2022, Together, Royal Philips and Nuvo Group are making remote pregnancy monitoring possible in rural areas. The collaboration will start with a trial project in a remote area of Colorado using Nuvo's INVU remote monitoring gadget, which has received FDA approval.

• In June 2020, To help vulnerable people during the COVID-19 situation, Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, announced an expansion of their remote patient monitoring suite. With the COVID-19 epidemic in full swing, professionals and patients must avoid unnecessarily physical interactions thanks to the new wireless Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch.

Market Segments

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cardiac Monitoring

• Blood Pressure Monitoring

• Real-Time Contraction Tracking

• Vital Sign Tracking

• Fetal Kick Monitoring

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Wearable Patch/ Devices

• Wearable Wrist Bands

• Other Wearable Products

• Related Software/ Mobile App

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals & Maternity Clinics

• Retail Pharmacies

• E-Commerce Channels

• Home Healthcare

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Online

• Offline

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

