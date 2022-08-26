Global Organic Wine Market worth $ 25 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Organic Wine Market info Global Organic Wine Market segment

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Organic Wine Market- by Packaging Type (Organic, Glass Bottles, Cans, and Others), Product Type (Red Organic Wine and White Organic Wine), Distribution Channels (B2B, B2C, HoReCa, and Online Retailing), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Organic Wine market is valued at US$ 9.84 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 25.07 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.3% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Wine created from organic grapes is produced without the use of dangerous fertilizers or chemicals. The popularity of organic wine is rising as customers' health concerns and attention to healthy living increase. The number of organic vineyards has increased due to the rising demand for organic wine. In addition to producing regulated, approved fast food of a high caliber, organic farming practices have a substantial positive impact on the environment and the economy.

Consumer tastes are shifting, and the popularity of specialist product categories like organic and natural is rising within the food and beverage business. Over the past ten years, natural and organic food products have experienced considerable global growth in appeal, particularly among millennials. Consumers' waning interest in chemical-dependent agriculture practices is the primary driver of the worldwide movement toward natural food and drink. In the beverage industry, organic wine is growing in popularity, especially in wine-consuming countries like Australia, Italy, France, Argentina, New Zealand, etc. The market for organic wine is predicted to grow favourably in addition to being supported by sustainable vineyard practices and minimally manipulated winemaking techniques. The demand for organic wines is also increasing because they are manufactured using native yeasts and are free of chemicals like fining sulfur and yeast nutrition. The demand from consumers for wines that are vegan-friendly, biodynamic, preservative-free, carbon-neutral, and certified organic has paved the way for the organic wine market to expand during the projected period.

Over the forecast years, Europe is anticipated to be the major contributor to the organic wine market. The European organic wine market is expanding due to rising consumer knowledge of the health benefits of organic wine. One of the main elements fueling the market expansion in the area is the excellent climate. The main European markets for organic wine are Germany, France, and Italy. Over the projection period, the expansion of the organic wine market in Europe would be facilitated by women's increased use of alcoholic beverages such as beers and wines. In addition, the North America Organic Wine market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. As the world's third-largest consumer of organic red wine, the United States topped the demand for organic wine in 2021. American consumers are switching from conventional to organic items.

Major market players operating in the Organic Wine market include Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltd, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA, Frey Wine, La Cantina Pizzolato, Treasury Wine Estates, Concha y Toro, DeLoach Vineyards, Armit Wines, Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackon Winery, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Chateau Maris, Powers Badger Mountain Vineyards, The Vegan Vine, Domaine Carneros, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Hall Wines, SCHRAMSBERG VINEYARDS, JCB Collection, A to Z Wineworks, LLC, Frog's Leap Winery, Famille Perrin, MANLY SPIRITS CO., Botobolar Wines, Kalleske Wines, Just Wines Australia Pty Ltd., and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2020, To grow the winery further throughout the Orange Wine Region, Tamburlaine Organic Wines announced the acquisition of the former Cumulus winery complex at Cudal. This new purchase will advance Tamburlaine's mission to establish Orange as a destination for organic wines.

• In June 2019, Cans of organic wine in quantities of 250 ml were made available globally by Bonterra Organic. This product line offers organically grown grape-based Bonterra Young, Bonterra Rosé, and Red Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc.

Market Segments

Global Organic Wine Market, by Packaging Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Organic

• Glass Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Global Organic Wine Market, by Product Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Red organic wine

• White organic wine

Global Organic Wine Market, by Distribution Channels, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• B2B

• B2C

• HoReCa

• Online Retailing

Global Organic Wine Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

