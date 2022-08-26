Surgical Robotic Systems Market Registering at a CAGR of 13.7% | Top Key Players, Component and Surgery Types

Surgical Robotic Systems Market

Technological advancements, increased investment in R&D, and its widespread use in critical surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, and neurosurgery.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, “Surgical Robotic System Market by Component and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027,” the global surgical robotic systems market was valued at $5.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow and reach $15.01 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

A surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, primarily used during complex surgical procedures. Surgical robotic systems include surgeon consoles, surgical arms, and monitoring systems and software.

The surgical robotic system market has gained importance in recent years due to rapid technological advancements, increased investment in R&D, and its widespread use in critical surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, and neurosurgery. Wide scope of applications in various surgeries, growing demand for advanced medical facilities, and increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer and obesity, are primarily driving the growth of the global surgical robotic systems market.

𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

According to industry experts, the long-term impact of the Covid-19 outbreak will be felt in the coming years. The pandemic has dampened growth in many economies across sectors. The Covid-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the surgical robotic system market over the forecast period. In many hospitals around the world, non-emergency surgeries were suspended as hospitals turned into Covid centers. Since Covid-19 has brought elective surgeries to a virtual halt, robotic-assisted surgeries are beneficial to support critically ill patients, as they have advantages over open surgeries and often traditional laparoscopic surgeries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By components, the accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical robotic systems market in 2019, driven by increasing adoption of surgical robotic systems in tier-1 hospitals, frequent sales of accessories for these systems, and demand for highly efficient replaceable components.

Based on type of surgery, gynecologic surgery segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. However, orthopedic surgery will register the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period due to the large number of patients undergoing robotic surgery procedures, shorter treatment duration and relatively short duration.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By Component, the accessories segment occupied 13.6% share of the surgical robotic systems market in 2019.

• By application, the orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By region, North America is anticipated to experience growth at 13.4% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides some of the key players operating in the surgical robotic system market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc., SIEMENS AG (Siemens Healthineers), Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

