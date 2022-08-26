Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Mobile Advertising Market To Be Driven Steadily In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mobile Advertising Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Advertising market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, distribution channel, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mobile-advertising-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 289 Billion
The global mobile advertisement industry is being driven by the growing internet smartphone usage. The increasing penetration of cheaper smartphones and easy access to faster internet is propelling the mobile advertisement market. The increasing screen time among the populace is a factor in the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing usage of social media, music, and various other host of apps aids to the growth. Moreover, the increasing trend of online shopping due to its ease and convenience will increase growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Mobile advertisement is a form of marketing that is carried out through mobile devices. It is a type of advanced advertisement that is in form of banner ads on a mobile website or text ads sent via SMS. Mobile ads can also be bought via the Mobile Demand Network, which uses real-time ad exchanges to buy ad impressions.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mobile-advertising-market
By platform, the market is divided into:
Video
Social Media
Website
Push Notifications
Display
SMS and E-Mail
In-App
Others
Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:
Affiliate Marketing
Omni-Channel Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
Others
The market is divided based on end use into:
BFSI
Arts and Entertainment
Hobbies and Interest
Technology and Computing
Fashion and Style
Travel
Healthcare
Automotive
Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder in the global mobile advertisement market owing to the presence of key market players in USA. Moreover, the rising expenditure on digital marketing due to its effectiveness and reach compared to TV advertising will bolster growth in the region.
The widespread use to smartphones and acceptance of technology in North America and Europe, will result in steady growth in the forecast period. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing penetration of smart phones and internet. Further, rapid urbanisation and growing disposable incomes will aid the growth of regional market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Facebook, Inc., Alphabet, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Twitter, Inc., InMobi PTE Ltd., Amobee, Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
