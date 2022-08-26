Personal Lubricant Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Market Data Forecast, the size of the global personal lubricant market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.89 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027.
To reduce the friction to or between the penis and the vagina during sexual activities including masturbation and intercourse, people use personal lubricants. When a partner experiences dryness or excessive contraction of the vagina or anus during intercourse personal lubricants are used. It is in the form of liquid or gel. Some lubricants are made specially to enhance sexy-time sensations like warming, cooling, and/or tingling. Some lubricants may interfere with sperm function, which could reduce the chances of becoming pregnant. There are four types of lubricants: silicone-based, water-based, oil-based, and hybrids. Personal lubricants are frequently tolerated and safe.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global personal lubricant market?
Covid-19 has spread all over the world. Due to the shutdown of industries production of condoms and lubricants are decreased resulting in a negative impact on n market. The COVID-19 virus has been found in the semen of people who have the virus or are recovering from it, however, there is presently no evidence that the virus is transmitted by semen or vaginal fluids. To avoid situations of low stock, it is essential to monitor the inventory of lubricants and male and female condoms in decentralized warehouses and central medical stores every month. Sub-national distribution points and facilities should maintain a minimum six-month supply, while countries are advised to maintain a minimum buffer stock of nine months' worth of supply. So, during the epidemic, the market experienced a little expansion.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
Increasing awareness of personal lubricants is the factor that drives the market forward. Awareness campaigns are conducted by Astroglide to know about popular personal lubricants. Men were to be provided the self-assurance to ask their partners to be explicit about their wants, while women were to be given the power to have constructive discussions about female pleasure. The market was driven by this campaign's success in increasing consumer awareness of personal lubricants.
The availability of multiple flavored personal lubricants also drives the market forward. There are several flavors of flavored lubricants, including coffee, apple, strawberry, chocolate, butterscotch, bubble gum, banana, orange, and vanilla. It is possible to find Cherry/Pina Colada-flavored lubricants. Oral sexual activity can be made more enjoyable for both parties by using flavored lubricants, and water-based solutions with flavoring additions are safe to consume.
Awareness of using organic personal lubricants allows market growth. Organic coconut oil, ayurvedic ghee, or an organic lubricant are examples of organic lubricant options. These provide sufficient moisturizing benefits despite not having the extra chemicals. Particularly during and after menopause, when a loss of estrogen can cause painful dryness, natural lubrication can significantly increase the comfort and enjoyment of sex. The Lariese Evolve Personal Organic Lubricant, which is one of the organic lubricants, is certified organic, gluten-free, and vegan and works to give moisture in the form of a mild, water-based gel. It has been designed to be discreet, non-sticky, and stain-free by being formulated to match the slightly acidic pH level of intimate areas.
On the other hand, long-lasting toxic adverse effects of lubricants from vaginal exposure can seriously damage the reproductive system. Some lubricant ingredients may result in chronic health impacts, including cancer. Flavored lubricants for vaginal contact may result in yeast infections since they contain sugar (glucose). Allergic reactions, skin irritation, drying up quickly, and requiring frequent reapplication are some of the challenges of the personal lubricant market.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE PERSONAL LUBRICANT MARKET:
Based on type, the water-based segment had the largest share of the global personal lubricant market in 2012. The most realistic intimate lubrication is provided by water-based lubricants. They provide a moisturizing effect that relieves dryness while also preserving the natural balance in the genital region. Water-based lubricants include additional components like a preservative and an antibacterial (methylparaben). This includes minimizing the growth of bacteria and keeping the product from spoiling because water is a nutrient for them. water-based lubricant is water soluble; it can be very simply removed by washing. A water-based lubricant will dissolve after usage, dry on its own, and absorb into the skin, leaving just the residue of the other chemicals.
Based on the distribution channel, the E-commerce segment accounted for the major share of the global personal lubricant market in 2021. The delivery services have increased due to growing e-commerce activity, which has also raised the demand for lubricants. Consumers are increasingly using online stores when they are physically apart. Online orders are still mostly out of reach for most individuals in low-income areas, but new approaches can be investigated to improve accessibility. Online ordering systems for free condoms have been used in different situations, notably for young people, and reduced rates for public health products such as condoms might be negotiated with suppliers during this time of crisis.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America accounted for the most significant share of the global market in 2021. Lubricant is regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device. Every woman will eventually experience menopause, which affects an estimated 1.3 million women in the United States alone each year. Menopause generally starts between the ages of 40 and 58 in developed countries. The average age in the US is 52 years old reliable Source. These people use lubricants not to occur vaginal infections.
In the coming years, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR among all the regions and account for a substantial share. Japan has the highest share among others. In 2020 Japan’s usage of lubricants increased compared to the previous year. The main objective of a water-based personal lubricant launched in India is to remove and protect against vaginal dryness.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE PERSONAL LUBRICANT MARKET:
• B. Cumming Company
• BioFilm Inc.
• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
• Durex Inc.
• LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd
• Sliquid
• The Yes Yes Company Ltd.
• Toaster Labs Inc.
• Trigg Laboratories Inc.
• Uberlube
• Lovehoney Group Ltd
• Mayer Laboratories Inc.
• Mission Pharmacal Company
• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
