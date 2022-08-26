Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market size for aquaculture vaccines was valued at USD 227.1 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.
Aquaculture is an old occupation used for growing aquatic organisms like fish and shellfish and later harvesting the production of these organisms for human benefit. Both freshwater and marine habitats are used to cultivate these aquatic species, which include both plants and animals. Fish diseases remain to be a serious economic issue in commercial aquaculture around the world. The use of vaccines in the global aquaculture market helps to maintain environmental, social, and economic sustainability by substantially avoiding a wide range of bacterial and viral infections. Annually, millions of fish are vaccinated. Vaccination is the process of activating a fish's immune system's protection against pathogenic microorganisms by exposing it to non-pathogenic forms or microorganism components. Instead of providing the antigen itself, vaccination, especially vaccination with DNA vaccines, depends on the injection of a plasmid that contains the vaccine against the antigen. vaccination is used in the commercial aquaculture of species like Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout, sea bass, sea bream, barramundi, tilapia, yellowtail, purplish and gold-striped amberjack.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global aquaculture vaccines market?
COVID-19 has spread all over the world. There are strict lockdown rules across the world. Aquaculture has developed into a mature food production sector with a strong market orientation in China, which is the world's largest producer of aquaculture. Additionally, numerous fish markets around the world have been forced to close due to social restrictions and other actions. Disease outbreaks have a severe effect on fish output, but it can be challenging to accurately estimate the financial losses brought on by these issues. There is no proof that any of the animals or animal products authorized may pose a risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection to citizens. By considering all these factors the market has mild growth during the pandemic.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The increasing production of aquaculture and using antibiotics drive the market forward. Aquaculture has been the fastest growing livestock sector and is important to nutritional security in many income countries. With ready access to antibiotics and availability of veterinary support, disease control with antibiotics in many countries where aquaculture growth is fastest. In aquaculture production, antibiotics are used in response to disease, primarily in intensive rearing systems.
Research and development have played an important role in aquaculture vaccine development. Impaired animal welfare can cause several disease outbreaks. In the future, it is expected that significant research will be focused on identifying the causes of disease and improving health and welfare through biotechnology advancements.
In the future of aquaculture, vaccines have great opportunities due to advanced technologies and will provide health benefits and enhanced economic potential for producers. Using immunostimulants is a new way to reduce disease-related losses in their operations. Yeast-glucan may be the immunostimulant with the longest history in aquaculture, where it has been utilized as a feed supplement for many years. Recombinant DNA/RNA particle vaccines have been created utilizing modern vaccination technology, which has focused on specific pathogen components. These advanced technologies were developed for increasing levels of immunity to traditional fish vaccines.
Strict approvals for vaccines and lack of awareness are the major restraints to market growth. Time-consuming and the development of complex vaccines are the challenges for market growth.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE AQUACULTURE VACCINES MARKET:
Based on the product, the inactivated vaccines segment led the aquaculture vaccines market in 2021. Inactivated vaccines are made from virulent disease-causing microbes that have lost their ability to replicate inside or outside of a host due to some process. A formalin-inactivated Edwardsiella ictaluri vaccine was previously used in aquaculture.
Based on the route of administration, the injected segment has the highest market share. With injection vaccination, a small amount of antigen can be delivered directly into the muscle, stimulating the immune system more directly. The injection is effective for many pathogens that cause systemic disease and protection from 6 months to a year. Injection requires more time, labour, and skilled personnel. Injectable vaccinations with an oil base were first made available on the market by PHARMAC in the early 1990s.
Based on the application, the bacterial segment has the highest market share. Gram-negative bacteria from the genera Aeromonas, Citrobacter, Edwardsiella, Flavobacterium, Pseudomonas, and Vibrio are reason for bacterial infections. Vibrio typically infects marine fish, but Aeromonas more frequently affects freshwater fish. Bacterial infections are the main reason for fish deaths.
Based on the species, the Salmon fish segment led the aquaculture vaccines market in 2021 owing to the increased demand for salmon fish due to the presence of vitamins and fatty acids that Since the introduction of vaccines, there has been a significant decrease in the use of antibiotics in Norwegian salmon farming, and vaccination has appeared as the most practical and sustainable means of preventing infectious fish diseases. Most available commercial vaccinations in the US were developed for salmonid usage. Furunculosis can be treated with bacterins for salmonid bacterial infections.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America has the highest market share due to advanced vaccines and increasing research and development. The US dominated the region. increasing the economic growth and competitiveness of American seafood. Despite having significant aquatic resources, the United States imports more than 85% of the seafood it consumes. In the USA, three modified live aquaculture vaccines currently have licenses. These include a Flavobacterium columnare vaccine against columnaris in catfish, an Arthrobacter vaccine for use in salmonids against bacterial kidney disease (BKD), and an E. Ictalurus vaccine against enteric septicemia of catfish.
Europe holds the second largest position in the market share. Spain, France, and Italy are the EU countries that produce the most aquaculture in terms of volume. TargetFish will advance the development of new vaccines as well as existing ones that are against socioeconomically important viral or bacterial infections that affect Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout, common carp, sea bass, sea bream, and turbot.
The largest market share is anticipated to be in the Asia Pacific in the coming years. Regions such as Guangdong and Hubei, are two most significant aquaculture regions in China. Hubei Province is the largest freshwater aquaculture for catfish cultivation in China. It also serves as the primary source of channel catfish seed for the entire nation. Barramundi Asia and Temasek Lifesciences Laboratory collaborated with Rotterdam, Netherlands-based trade company Louis Dreyfus to develop a premium aquafeed for barramundi in 2020.
Key Players In the Aquaculture Vaccines Market:
• Zoetis
• Phibro Animal Health Corporation
• Elanco
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• KBNP
• CAVANAC
• Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc.
• Nisseiken Co., Ltd.
• Vaxxinova International BV
• HIPRA
Recent Developments
• In 2020, Virbac announced the acquisition of tilapia vaccines from Ictyogroup, an animal health company specializing in R&D biology. Thus, the Virbac Group will market and distribute registered and autogenous vaccines globally.
• In 2020, Merck Animal Health announced the completion of its acquisition of IdentiGEN, a leader in DNA-based animal traceability solutions for Livestock and Aquaculture from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland.
• In 2021, a recombinant vaccine against viral nervous necrosis (VNN) was launched by ICAR-CIBA, for aquaculture vaccine development in India.
Harish Chitneni
