Global Male Grooming Products Market Size Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 6% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights

The global male grooming products market, the market size was estimated at around USD 55 billion in 2021 and projected to witness a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2030

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per our research on the global male grooming products market, the market was estimated at around USD 55 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2030, reaching around USD 110 billion by 2030. The report examines the Male grooming products market’s drivers and restraints, as well as their impact analysis. Also, the report mentions global opportunities prevailing in the Male grooming products market.

Male Grooming Products Market: Overview

Male grooming products are used for enhancing their appearance and personal hygiene. Some of the common products include shaving creams, foams, after-shave lotions, etc. These products are witnessing high demand owing to changing consumer preferences coupled with rising awareness among men for self-care.

Male Grooming Products includes a wide-ranging category of products, from skincare to hair care to shave care. Constant innovations as well as development in numerous grooming products, for instance, hair spray, beard wax, hair perfumes, and hair wax, are offering prospective growth opportunities to the market players.

The demand for Male Grooming Products is witnessing a high growth worldwide owing to growing beauty awareness among men. Further, increasing demand for toiletries and shaving products is propelling the demand for Male Grooming Products. Awareness concerning cleanliness and personal hygiene is another significant factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the availability of a wide variety of these products online is accelerating the demand. The e-commerce platform further provides various offers on these products, which is boosting online sales.

Male Grooming Products Market: Growth Drivers

Surging demand for organic/natural products

Attributed to the surging consumer knowledge regarding the harmful effects of chemicals that are used in grooming items, including shaving creams, the demand for clean-label, natural, and organic products, has been noticed in the Male grooming products market. Further, natural grooming products are ever more favored by males over-grooming products containing chemicals. A shift in these products is influencing the market positively.

Competitive Landscape

The market for Male grooming products is highly fragmented. Procter and Gamble, Coty Inc. Energizer Holdings Inc., L’Oréal Group, Edge well Personal Care Co, Johnson&Johnson, ITC, and Beiersdorf AG are some of the prominent players operating in the market. The entry of several new players offering organic products is rising. Moderate entry barrier owing to the presence of big players and their constant innovation is expected to be the market trend in coming years.

The global Male grooming products market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Hair Care
Skin Care
Fragrances
Others

By Distribution Channel

Online
Offline

By Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Pharmacy
E-commerce
Others

On the basis of Geography

North America
* The U.S.
* Canada
* Mexico

Europe
* France
* The UK
* Spain
* Germany
* Italy
* Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
* China
* Japan
* India
* Australia
* South Korea
* Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa
* Saudi Arabia
* UAE
* Egypt
* Kuwait
* South Africa
* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America
* Brazil
* Argentina
* Rest of Latin America

