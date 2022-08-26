Go The Distance With These Overnight Relay Race Running Tips

Sports enthusiasts are flocking to hills and trails to try the unconventional exercise that became popular over the last decade: overnight relay race running.

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overnight relay races are held all over the world. The largest organizer of these events, Ragnar, hosts relay races and trail relays worldwide, or if seeking something local, try the Colorado-based Road Less Traveled (RLT).Overnight relay races come with unique challenges, so before hitting the trails, read up on how to prepare and what to expect. Follow these relay race running tips and take safety measures to enjoy running with friends without worry.What is an Overnight Relay Race?Overnight relay racing encourages groups of fitness enthusiasts and those looking for a new adventure to form a team that runs long distances overnight in a relay format (generally one runner at a time).These races appeal to those who want to combine the physical challenge of running with socializing and building friendships. Through the run, each team member discovers that they can accomplish more together than apart. Whenever a runner feels like they can no longer continue, there is another runner to take their place.These runs can be incredibly satisfying and life-affirming; however, there are logistical details to take care of before lacing up sneakers. Overnight relay race running requires plenty of planning, and specific equipment is needed to stay safe at night.Pick TeammatesQuite a bit of time will be spent running with these people, so pick carefully. A typical relay team consists of 12 runners who run three legs each, totaling about 11 to 24 miles per runner, but the number of relay racers on a team and how they divide the running is up to the team.Some teams prefer to have their stronger runners run more often or run the legs with the most challenging terrain, while the less advanced runners tackle the shorter legs and flatter portions of the course.Most relays cover roughly 200 miles, so make sure team members are physically up for the challenge. Go on team runs before the relay race to ensure everyone feels comfortable with the exertion. Peak athleticism is not required to do an overnight relay, but people should generally know what to expect before the race.Plan AheadPlanning for an overnight relay race is essential to having a fun, successful race. A pre-race checklist should include the following steps:Rent a VanThe team will need two vans for the relay race. One van can follow alongside runners during each stretch, while the other serves as a resting place for the non-active team members. Plan and contact a local van rental agency near the site of the race to secure two vehicles that offer the space needed.Pick a Home BaseExamine the race route and pick a home base where team members will meet after finishing. Having a home base picked out allows for a team celebration after the race and prevents confusion if team members become separated.Divide the LegsWhile familiarizing with the race’s projected route, divide the legs among the runners. Each portion of the race may require different skills. For example, one leg may cover steep mountain territory while another covers a flat field. Discuss these elements with the team and make sure everyone is comfortable with the leg they are set to run.Pack Food and WaterPack food and water for the event. If bringing food that requires refrigeration, ensure that there is an ice chest with ice, or have access to a van or RV with a built-in refrigeration unit. Otherwise, pack items that are easy to carry and will provide energy during and after the run. Bring several gallons of water for each runner to ensure everyone has the hydration they need for the race.Plan for ContingenciesWhile the team members may have access to smartphones and other devices, plan for contingencies where there is no cell service. Distribute written maps with meeting places and phone numbers, and consider investing in walkie-talkies so communication is possible where cell phones don’t work.Stay SafeSafety is essential for overnight relay race running. The racing path might cover terrain that crosses wooded or rocky areas and runs alongside roads or highways. According to the CDC, most pedestrian accidents happen at night, highlighting the danger for those who run after the sun goes down.Wear hi-visibility sports apparel that alerts drivers and other runners to ones presence to stay safe. Opt for a reflective running belt , harness, or PT belts to ensure visibility on the overnight relay race. PT belt is a type of running belt that is closely tied with military training. Worn by soldiers for physical training, PT belts have made their way into civilian hands as a tool for improved visibility and performance when running. PT belts are made of elastic fabric that provide high visibility safety when running at nioght.PT belts are an excellent option for an overnight relay race because they allow the runner to maintain a consistent speed and enhance visibility. Belts fit 28 to 49-inch waists, making them versatile for athletes of all sizes.Similarly, a reflective running harness is another option offering flexibility and hi-visibility when running. Choose from matching black, neon yellow, neon orange, pink, and white for unioform teammates at the big race.Prepare for Your Overnight Relay RaceHaving fun on an overnight relay means coming prepared and staying safe during the event. Find hi-visibility gear that ensures drivers and other runners can see you during the race.