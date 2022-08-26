Adhesive Tape Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Adhesive Tape Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From The End-Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Adhesive Tape Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive tape market, assessing the market based on its segments like resin type, material, technology, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026):
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 59.4 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.1 %
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 80.3 Billion
Growing demand for adhesive tapes across multiple industrial end-use verticals, such as paper & printing, retail, and food & beverage, is an expected major factor in driving global market growth over the next few years. Another major factor expected to support the sales growth of the potential market over the next 10 years is the growing variety of applications in the electronics and healthcare industries.
Besides, various features and benefits provided by adhesive tapes, such as maintaining adhesion over a high-temperature range and the ability to adhere to difficult surface conditions, are other factors estimated to boost the adoption of these products.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sticky tape is an adaptable strip made of paper, material, metal foil, or plastic film covered with a meager layer of lasting glutinous glue on a single side or the two sides. These tapes are open in the type of sheets or moves of different sizes on the lookout and are accessible in different structures, for example, pressure-touchy tapes, self-staying tapes, and tacky tapes. Moreover, these tapes are significantly used for pressing and restricting items in different ventures, for example, food and refreshment, medical services, internet business, among others.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market
Based on resin type, the market can be divided into the following:
Silicone
Acrylic
Rubber
Others
The material used in the industry can be categorised as follows:
Paper
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polypropylene
Others
On the basis of technology, the market can be divided into the following:
Water-Based
Hot-Melt-Based
Solvent-Based
Others
Adhesive tapes find wide applications in the following:
Specialized Tapes
Packaging Tapes
Masking Tapes
Others
On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:
1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others
Market Trends
The demand for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a progressive pace in the coming years due to the rise in awareness among competitors of the benefits of adhesive tapes. The growth of the application segment has led to numerous research and development activities, and thus the market appears to be growing at a remarkable pace.
The recent trend of substituting adhesives for bolts, screws, rivets, and other attachment or fastening techniques has contributed to the global advancement of the adhesive industry. Also, there is a new demand for lightweight vehicles, and this is also adding fuel to the adhesive market’s rise. The fact that adhesives are helpful to nature and do not affect the environment serves as a benefit and thus leads to the overall growth of the demand for adhesive tapes in all parts of the world.
Asia Pacific, due to the advancement of technology, is projected to expand at a promising pace in the coming years. In addition, raw materials are readily available in Asia Pacific and, with the advent of time, the manufacturing infrastructure is also developing. Except for different small-scale players and local production facilities, North America and Europe are established markets for adhesive tapes.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are 3M Co., H.B. Fuller Company, LINTEC Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Bostik, Inc, Sika AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
