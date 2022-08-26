Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Corrugated Boxes Market To Be Driven By The Thriving Transportation Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Corrugated Boxes Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global corrugated boxes market, assessing the market based on its segments like materials used, end uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corrugated-boxes-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): About USD 185.2 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6%
The corrugated boxes market is being driven by the thriving transportation industry owing to the growing expansion of the retail sector. In addition to this, the increasing inclination of major transportation companies towards using sustainable, customisable, and easy to handle packaging solutions is propelling the demand for corrugated boxes.
Moreover, the stringent regulations of the government aimed towards encouraging the use of eco-friendly packaging materials is likely to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the high population base in India and China which is generating significant transportation needs, thereby boosting the demand for corrugated boxes.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Corrugated boxes are defined as the packaging materials which are made up of corrugated cardboard sheets and are used in the packaging industry as small containers, medium and large containers for delicate items, and can even provide structural support to less rigid items like notepads, and clothing items, among others. Moreover, corrugated boxes are light-weight, cost-effective, and crush resistant.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corrugated-boxes-market
On the basis of material used, the market can be segmented into:
Recycled Corrugates
Virgin Corrugates
Based on end use, the market has been categorised into:
Food Products and Beverages
Paper Products
Electrical and Electronic Goods
Personal Care and Household Goods
Chemicals
Glassware and Ceramics
Textile Goods
Others
The regional markets for corrugated boxes include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the corrugated boxes market include the technological advancements in the automotive and aerospace and defence industry which are accelerating the transportation of fragile equipment. The electronic equipment manufactured in these industries require a strong, and sustainable packaging solution. These demands are fulfilled by corrugated boxes. Meanwhile, the thriving e-commerce industry is an important trend in the market, which is boosting the demand for corrugated boxes owing to the increasing sales of variety of products on these platforms. Moreover, the increasing need for attractive packaging is likely to catapult the demand for the product in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are International Paper Company, Nine Dragons Paper, WestRock Company, and Smurfit Kappa Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/propylene-glycol-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aircraft-actuator-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-reconstruction-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/activated-carbon-fibre-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-powder-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/air-conditioners-ac-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/auto-parts-manufacturing-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soup-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nap-pod-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other